BASEBALL
Linganore 5, Walkersville 2
Stephen Curry pitched five hitless innings while striking out eight as the Lancers won.
Ben Boyer paced Linganore at the plate by going 3-for-4 and also hurled a scoreless two innings to cap the win. Dylan Remphrey was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Austin Perando also scored two runs.
St. John’s 16, Indian Creek 3
The Vikings defeated the MIAA B Conference defending champions in their conference opener.
The Vikings (2-3) blew the game open in the top of the fourth, scoring six runs.
Josh Skowronski and Griffin Puvel both had two hits and three RBIs.
Zach Dodson threw four innings for the win, allowing one run with eight strikeouts.
Score: Liberty 9, Tuscarora 6
SOFTBALL
Oakdale 9, Middletown 6
The Bears were paced in victory by Brooke Pellas, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tara Sothoron and Emma Tompkins each drove in a run.
Sydney Leadbetter had a home run and three RBIs for the Knights. She also struck out five in two innings in the circle.
Channing Lowe had two doubles, and Camille Jones had three hits.
South Carroll 15, Frederick 3
The Cadets’ Allison Livelsberger and Ava Sholter each singled and scored in the loss. Katie DeGirolamo doubled in a run.
Liberty 11, Tuscarora 0
The Titans’ Avery Neuman struck out 12 in the loss. She added a hit at the plate, along with one each by Danalyn Damaska and Mackenzie Facine.
BOYS LACROSSE
Linganore 22, North Hagerstown 0
The Lancers rolled behind Kyle Gardner’s five goals and one assist.
Other Linganore leaders were Marco LaRocco (three goals, two assists), Shawn Eisenhart (three goals), Brian Bedard (two goals, one assist) and Aidan Maloney (12 face-off wins, 12 ground balls).
St. John’s 15, Glenelg Country 3
The Vikings prevailed in their home opener as Joe Novak piled up six goals with an assist.
Keller Neuman added four goals, two assists and six face-off wins. Alex Piraino had two goals, two assists and six face-off wins. Nick Gamarra and Gavin Prunty each scored a goal with two assists.
St. John’s goalie Tyler Grove made seven saves, while Landon Kunkle made two.
Walkersville 15, FSK 1
The Lions’ Ethan Guillott racked up 10 points by scoring four goals with six assists in the rout.
Brad Whitehouse added three goals with one assist. Ethan Patrick had two goals with one assist. Carson Finch tallied two goals. Angelo Torres and Jack Hafler each contributed one goal and one assist.
Smithsburg 11, Brunswick 4
Brunswick’s goals were from Payton Dean, Jamison Gdowski, Mark Cooke and Isaac Herbert.
Goalie Charles Lawrence made 10 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Linganore 15, North Hagerstown 4
The Lancers’ Leah Doy (four goals, one assist) and Reese Wallich (two goals, three assists) each tallied five points in the runaway win.
Other Linganore leaders were Megan Hummel (two goals), Hadley Robertson (two goals, two assists), Reagan Leader (two goals, one assist) and Annabel Geisler (one goal, one assist).
Payton Boteler (seven saves) and Neh Sheri (two saves) combined in goal for the shutout.
Oakdale 18, Thomas Johnson 3
The Bears were paced by Paige Overeem, who scored four goals with two assists.
Allison Finley and Anna Alt each added three goals. Kaitlyn Staiger dished out five assists, while Emma Carey had three and Grace Meyer had two.
Maddie Chausky scored twice for the Patriots, while Elizabeth Bauer chipped in a goal. Vanessa Trybus had two assists, and Kamryn Davis had one helper.
FSK 16, Walkersville 14
Natalie Meyer led the Lions with five goals, two assists and three draw controls.
Samantha McDonough added three goals, one assist and five draw controls. Chloe Gaines had three goals and three draw controls. Skylar McDonough had two goals, and Claire McMurry finished with one goal and one assist.
Goalie Cheyanne Offutt made seven saves.
St. John’s 10, Park 8
The Vikings prevailed, getting three goals and six draw controls from Addison Scanlon.
Rylan Picollo and Maya Graham each added a pair of goals. Goalie Juliana Workman had nine saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.