BOYS SOCCER
Oakdale 1, Frederick 0
Ethan Daiger scored on a penalty kick four minutes into overtime to lift the Bears over the Cadets.
Oakdale (2-0) keeper Dylan Miller had five saves.
Frederick keeper Michael Galva had eight saves.
Oakdale won the JV match 3-1.
Walkersville 1, Linganore 0
Eyob Gaffigan scored the lone goal for the Lions on a penalty kick.
Walkersville keeper Nick Reiser had five saves to earn the shutout.
Linganore won the JV match 1-0.
TJ 4 Middletown 1
Carson Grove had two goals and two assists to help the Patriots beat the Knights.
Galo Cappelletti had two goals and one assist for TJ, and Sean Weiland had one assist. Keeper Alex Reid had four saves.
Landon Brohawn scored for Middletown, and keeper JC Schooler had seven saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
TJ 1, Middletown 0
Bri Helmstetter scored for TJ (1-1) on a free kick in the first half.
Patriots keeper Jessie Hart had six saves to get the shutout.
Tuscarora 6, Catoctin 0
Skylar Andrews had two goals as the Titans improved to 2-0.
Ella Sheridan had one goal and two assists for Tuscarora. Nina Connors, Madison Slater and Emilie Forsyth each had one goal. Jasmine Sims, Joelle Kimbembe and Dani Bonanno each had one assist. Keeper Mackenzie Facine had six saves to record the shutout.
Catoctin keeper Molly Parsons had 10 saves.
Oakdale 4, Frederick 0
Justine Lamb had two goals to lead the Bears.
Reagan Plate and Gwen Ladd each had one goal for Oakdale (2-0), and Ambrea Gaither anchored the defensive line for the team’s second shutout.
Oakdale won the JV match 7-0.
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
TJ 19, Frederick 52, Tuscarora 61
Thomas Johnson’s Alex Lombardo won the quad-meet race with a time of 16 minutes, 46.24 seconds.
TJ’s top five was rounded out by Mack McKeever (second), James Partlow (fifth), Justin Chappell (sixth), Elijah Ennis (eighth) and Julian Moltere (ninth).
Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras was third, Frederick’s Gavin Legge was fourth and Tuscarora’s Kamsi Obuekwa was seventh.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Tuscarora 25, Frederick 31
Frederick’s Caroline Gregory won the quad-meet race with a time of 19:58.46.
Tuscarora’s top five included Aylene Hernandez (third), Norah Jarrahi (fourth), Allison Doyle (seventh), Catarina Papaioannou (10th) and Briley Stanford (11th).
Catoctin’s Jenna Conley was second, and Thomas Johnson’s Alexandra Cumber was sixth.
GOLF
Tuscarora 178, Frederick 271
The Titans’ Griffin Cansler was the medalist with a 38.
VOLLEYBALL
Middletown 3, TJ 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-19, 25-18. Leaders: Middletown—Tess Riland 9 kills, 4 aces; Jordan Pryor 9 aces, 6 digs; Abby Murphy 21 assists, 5 digs; Hayden Wright 9 kills; Thomas Johnson—Carleigh Warsing 4 aces; Celeste Walmsley 8 kills; Dena Rovito 11 digs. JV match: TJ 2, Middletown 0.
Linganore 3, Walkersville 1
Scores: 25-18, 25-27, 25-17, 25-19. Leaders: Linganore—Audrey Kilgore 14 kills, 12 digs; Valerie McNeill 6 kills, 5 blocksw; Delaney Ridgell 5 kills; Amanad Cook 12 assists; Ashly Ratti 11 assists; Piper Shields 8 digs, 6 aces; Grace Coccagna 11 digs, 5 aces. Linganore record: 2-0.
Tuscarora 3, Urbana 1
Scores: 16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21. Leaders: Urbana—Tatiana Johnson 13 kills, 19 assists, and 2 blocks; Makala Thompson 10 kills, 14 assists, 2 aces; Penelope Hiepler 12 digs, 1 ace. JV match: Urbana 2, Tuscarora 0.
