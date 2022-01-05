MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood College’s Evan Wang scored his 1,000th career point and the Blazers shot 72 percent in the second half Wednesday to defeat Lebanon Valley 89-83 at BB&T Arena.
Wang reached 1,000 with a 3-point field goal to end the first half and finished the game with 15 points. He became the seventh player in program history to reach the milestone. His eight rebounds and five assists also led the Blazers on Wednesday.
Mason Wang scored a team-high 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. The senior added three steals.
Christopher Smalls finished with 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting, connecting on 2-for-3 from long distance.
Trumaine Strickland went 4-for-5 with two 3-pointers off the bench to score 12 points.
Hood (7-4 overall, 4-0 MAC Commonwealth) led 37-33 at the half before heating up in the second.
After the Blazers took a 70-59 edge on a Strickland bucket, LVC used a 10-3 run to pull within four with 6:20 left.
Wang broke the momentum with a 3-pointer, but the Dutchmen eventually got within 79-75 on a pair of Collin Jones free throws with 3:16 remaining.
Jack Fricka stole the ball with 2:28 left and Wang was fouled at the other end. After hitting both free throws, he stole the ball and scored again to push the lead to 83-75 with 1:50 to go. Just 19 seconds later, Smalls slashed to the basket for a layup and a 10-point lead, forcing the Dutchmen to call timeout.
Hood struggled to make its free throws over the next minute, hitting just 1-of-5 before Smalls sank 3-of-4 in the final six seconds to seal the win.
LVC led for much of the first half, but Hood never trailed by more than six points.
Hood made 18-of-25 field goals in the second half (72 percent) and shot 56 percent from the field on the night. The Blazers were also 7-for-12 from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes, ending the game at 13-for-28 (46 percent).
The Dutchmen (5-7, 2-3) went 17-of-41 from 3-point range, attempting only 14 shots inside the arc all night.
LVC held a 33-22 rebounding advantage.
Hood turned the ball over just 11 times and had 10 steals on 20 Dutchmen turnovers. The result was a 26-16 advantage in points off turnovers for the Blazers.
Collin Jones finished with a double-double and a pair of game highs with 29 points and 11 rebounds for Lebanon Valley.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hood 49, Lebanon Valley 46
The Blazers held Lebanon Valley to 28 percent shooting in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action.
Morgan Anderson finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and eight rebounds. The senior added two blocks and two steals.
Marlise Newson scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. The junior handed out four assists and added four steals. She went 4-of-4 at the free throw line.
Tam Stanford recorded eight points and seven rebounds. This was the first year’s career-high in both categories.
In the fourth quarter, Lebanon Valley’s Kate Fitzpatrick started a 7-0 spurt to come within 43-39 points with 5:28 left. Both teams traded baskets until a hook shot by Phillippa Clouse as the shot clock expired gave the Blazers a 47-41 lead with 2:05 left in the game.
The Dutchmen pulled within three points with 19 seconds left but were forced to foul. The Dutchmen had committed only one foul in the fourth quarter and nine seconds went off the clock during as LVC fouled four times. After Kuffa rebounded a missed free throw, the Dutchmen called timeout but were unable to find a shot before time expired.
WRESTLING
Catoctin 39, Smithsburg 36
The visiting Cougars finished a tight match with pins from Logan Ryan (132 pounds) and Braden Bell (138), along with a forfeit that ended the victory.
152—Lucas Reeder (C) pin Vinnie Roncone, 1:10; 160—James Brashears (S) pin Daynin McLain, 1:56; 170—Jacob Bell (C) pin Ashton Redman, 1:28; 182—Nathan Kovalcik (C) dec. Zak van Garrel, 10-5 (overtime); 195— Double forfeit; 220—Money Cherilus (S) won by forfeit; 285—Tanner Crist (S) won by forfeit; 106—Brady Davis (C) won by forfeit; 113—Peyton Castellow (C) won by forfeit; 120—Keiten Castellow (C) won by forfiet; 126—Clark Smith (S) won by forfeit; 132—Logan Ryan (S) pin Evan Burd, 1:59; 138—Braden Bell (C) pin Hunter Forrest, :26; 145—Jenn Hood (S) won by forfeit.
Tuscarora 61, TJ 15
160—Colin Mccoy (Tu) dec. Wilmer Dominguez, 11-8; 170—Ryan Fitzgerald (TJ) dec. Logan Mccoy, 5-0; 182—Conner Hughes (Tu) won by forfeit; 195—Hadi Wassl (Tu) pin Cameron Maslan, 0:30; 220—Garrett Stottlemyer, (TJ) won by forfeit; 285—Jorge Rodriguez (TJ) pin Conner Wainberg, 0:16; 106—Cooper Camarata (Tu) won by forfeit; 113—Chase Wheeler (Tu) won by forfeit; 120—Kamrvn Herron (Tu) won by forfeit; 126: Sotir Markoff (Tu) pin KJ Price, 1:07; 132—Reillv Herron (Tu) pin Paolina Fitzpatrick, 1:53; 138—William Anspach (Tu) pin Ethan Carr, 1:20; 145—Koen Burdette (Tu) maj. dec. Justin Funes, 13-1; 152—Feeney pin Benjamin Adkins, 4:38.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Urbana 112, Tuscarora 62
Multi-event winners: Urbana—Matteo Torres, Samuel Lee, Daniel Miner, Logan Curtis. Diving winner: Logan Brown.
Linganore 103, Frederick 67
Multi-event winners: Linganore—Brody Hanlon, Brendan Hanlon, Gabe Erb, Luke DeMember, and Jordan Grab. Frederick—Ben Schattenburg.
Girls
Urbana 126, Tuscarora 50
Multi-event winners: Urbana—Julia Fondersmith, Anya Samriga, Sophia Craliss, Emily Thornett; Tuscarora—Sophia Routzahn. Diving winner—Rebecca Radonovich.
Linganore 114, Frederick 69
Multi-event winners: Linganore—Maeve Smarick, Emily Lotito, Lyra Garrett, Ellie Kahwajy, and Peyton Orlando. Frederick—Rachel Bostian. Diving winner: Kailanna Lyons, Frederick.
