BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 72, Harford Christian Eagles 25
Adriel Wade and Greg Quire each had 16 points to help Frederick Christian Academy cruise to a win in the MACSAC Tournament semifinals.
The Defenders (20-3) will face Rosedale Baptist in the championship game at Greater Grace Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
In Thursday’s win, Jonny Canning had 11 points and three assists, while Caleb Page had 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Wade had six assists, and Quire had four steals.
MACA 55, MSD 33
The Orioles fell to Mount Airy Christian Academy in the MIAC semifinals, ending their season with a 20-8 record.
Rocco Bauer had eight points and three assists for MSD, and Nathan Sheppeck had eight points and four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSD 47, Greater Grace Christian Academy 46
Sigridura Junc hit the game-winning free-throw with no time on the clock to help the Orioles pull out a win the MIAC League semifinals. She had 17 points and three steals.
Citrine Lummer had 11 points and eight rebounds for MSD (15-13). Jade Macedo had nine points, two steals and five assists, while Alona Zfati had seven points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
