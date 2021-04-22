COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 17, Allegany 8
Brodey Neveker, Nicco German and Wyatt Miles each homered to help the Cougars roll on Thursday.
Neveker and Miles each had four RBIs for FCC (11-6). Brendan Long had two hits with a double and three RBIs. Justin Acal and Lane Gray each had two hits.
Reliever David Gingras, who worked five innings for the win, struck out six and gave up one run, which was unearned.
MEN’S SOCCER
FCC 2, Anne Arundel 0
Deigo Camarena and Daniel Cabrera each had one goal to help the Cougars improve to 2-0.
Ryan Brown had one assist for FCC, and keeper Gavin Pennell had four saves to record the shutout.
TRACK AND FIELD
MSD INVITATIONAL
Three Maryland School for the Deaf athletes won events at the MSD Invitational on Wednesday.
In the boys meet, Zion Ortiz won the 100 dash (11.63) for the Orioles, while Gabriel Asante won the discus (97-5).
In the girls meet, Citrine Lummer won the triple jump (31-1).
BASEBALL
Perry Hall 22, MSD 0
