COLLEGE BASEBALL

FCC 17, Allegany 8

Brodey Neveker, Nicco German and Wyatt Miles each homered to help the Cougars roll on Thursday.

Neveker and Miles each had four RBIs for FCC (11-6). Brendan Long had two hits with a double and three RBIs. Justin Acal and Lane Gray each had two hits.

Reliever David Gingras, who worked five innings for the win, struck out six and gave up one run, which was unearned.

MEN’S SOCCER

FCC 2, Anne Arundel 0

Deigo Camarena and Daniel Cabrera each had one goal to help the Cougars improve to 2-0.

Ryan Brown had one assist for FCC, and keeper Gavin Pennell had four saves to record the shutout.

TRACK AND FIELD

MSD INVITATIONAL

Three Maryland School for the Deaf athletes won events at the MSD Invitational on Wednesday.

In the boys meet, Zion Ortiz won the 100 dash (11.63) for the Orioles, while Gabriel Asante won the discus (97-5).

In the girls meet, Citrine Lummer won the triple jump (31-1).

BASEBALL

Perry Hall 22, MSD 0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!