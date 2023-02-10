BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick 64, Middletown 30
Elwyne Wordlaw scored 16 points with five assists as the Cadets improved to 20-0 on Friday night.
David Dorsey added 12 points and six rebounds, while Ivan Quijada scored 10.
Frederick won the JV game 61-55.
Thomas Johnson 70, Catoctin 52
Sam Larbi paced the Patriots (10-10) with 16 points.
Cristian Contreras added 12 points, while Avree Harris had nine.
Robert Ruch Jr. led the Cougars with 13 points and eight rebounds. Colin Toms had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds. Logan Williams scored 10.
TJ won the JV game.
Covenant Life 47, FCA 41
Gabe Page tallied 15 points with six rebounds as the Defenders (15-5) fell.
Jonny Canning added 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals. James Bowes had eight points with five boards.
Linganore 75, Manchester Valley 53
The Lancers' AJ Vollmer dropped 28 points in the easy win as 10 Linganore players found the scoring column. MJ Rawlett and Tommy Walsh each added nine points.
Linganore also won the JV game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 56, Thomas Johnson 20
Ali Brawner nailed five 3-pointers to finish with a team-best 15 points for the victorious Cougars (16-4).
Taylor Smith added 12 points, six assists and four steals, while Brooke Williams added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Tamanii Littles paced TJ with six points and eight rebounds. Aniya Thomas added four rebounds with four steals. Ariana Opazo scored six points.
Catoctin won the JV game 42-16, with Ella Burgee and Harley Fitzpatrick each scoring 10 points. TJ’s leading scorer was Riley Kelly with 12.
Urbana 53, Walkersville 39
The Hawks’ Cassidy Mahaney contributed 20 points with six rebounds in victory.
Bri Shuttlewood, Alanna Tate and Hannah Miles each scored eight points. Shuttlewood had five boards. Ava Duerr added six rebounds.
Abby Albertson led the Lions with her 10th double-double, compiling 11 points and 18 rebounds. Addie Boram had nine points. Aayana Teasley contributed nine rebounds, while Natalie Meyer had seven assists.
Middletown 48, Frederick 41
Talia Jenkins racked up a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds as the Knights prevailed.
Riley Nelson had six rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Sydney Huskey scored 17 points for the Cadets, while Daejiah Sewell added 10.
Middletown won the JV game, with Adria Janse Van Rensburg and Abby Wagle each scoring 12.
Tuscarora 53, Smithsburg 43
The Titans had four players score in double figures, headed by Laney Barton with 15.
Lauren Dowdie had a double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds. Natalie Lepkowski added 12 points, while Lauren Ceresini scored 11. Zizi Oji added 10 boards.
JV Girls
Oakdale 40, Williamsport 21: The undefeated Bears improved to 16-0, with Mia Sims scoring 12 and Kenzie Walker netting 10.
