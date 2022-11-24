GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Frederick Warriors kicked off their season by winning the Broadfording Christian Academy Lion Classic Basketball Tournament on Tuesday with a 44-23 victory over the hosts.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Frederick Warriors kicked off their season by winning the Broadfording Christian Academy Lion Classic Basketball Tournament on Tuesday with a 44-23 victory over the hosts.
Janel Morrisey was named tournament MVP, registering 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals in the final. Ella Bennett scored 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds and four steals en route to an all-tournament team selection.
In Monday’s semifinal, the Warriors beat Bishop Walsh 52-37. Bennett scored 23 points, Morrisey had 12 points and Sadie Ryan added 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Frederick Warriors placed fourth in the season-opening Broadfording Christian Academy Lion Classic Basketball Tournament.
They fell in Tuesday’s consolation game to Bishop Walsh, 74-47. Nathan Christy scored nine points and had six rebounds and was later named to the all-tournament team. Marc Boughner added eight points.
In Monday’s game, host Broadfording Christian beat the Warriors 61-48. Boughner had 13 points, Christy registered eight points, Evan Schwarz scored nine points and Eddie Thomas added seven rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s ended its California road trip by holding on for a 69-65 win over Pacific on Tuesday. Malik Jefferson recorded his program-record 16th career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
He finished off the victory with a free throw that stemmed an eight-point run by the Tigers, who cut the Mountaineers’ lead from 11 to three in the last three minutes. Before that, Jalen Benjamin hit a hook shot to extend the Mount’s advantage, part of a game-high 19 points for the senior.
Dakota Leffew added 12 points and Deandre Thomas scored a season-high 10 points for the Mountaineers (3-3).
Tyler Beard led Pacific with 16 points, while Jordan Ivy-Curry had 15 point and Donovan Williams had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Mount St. Mary’s returns to the court Saturday morning at Navy.
