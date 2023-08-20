After a six-run eighth inning comeback on Saturday night, the Ghost Hounds won the series with an explosive offensive performance, launching six home runs in a 9-3 win over Staten Island on Sunday.
Leobaldo Cabrera deposited the first pitch he saw over the left field wall to tie the game in the bottom of the first inning with his 30th homer of the season. Two pitches later, Craig Dedelow followed with a home run of his own to take the lead, 2-1.
The Hounds kept the offense coming in the second. It started with a Dedelow sac fly, before Eddy Diaz took home on an errant throw back to the mound by the Staten Island catcher. Jose Marmolejos capped off the inning with a two-run home run, making it 6-1 Ghost Hounds.
Raudy Read added a fourth home run of the day with a solo home run to lead off the third inning.
In the sixth, Cabrera and Dedelow went back-to-back yet again, which extended the Ghost Hound lead to 9-1.
Spire City starter Zac Rosscup threw six innings, striking out six on four hits.
Walkersville finished fifth at a nine-team tournament to start the season, scoring a 170.
Dave Nuckolls led with an even par 36. Justin Pfeil shot a 43.
Lafayette 1, Mount St. Mary’s 0
A late goal proved to be the difference as Mount St. Mary’s was edged on Sunday afternoon in Easton, Pennsylvania. The Leopards broke a scoreless tie with just over five minutes left for the winning tally.
Mount goalkeeper Klil Keshwar posting four saves.
