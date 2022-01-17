BOYS BASKETBALL

St. John’s 73, Chapelgate 70

Davis Giandrea hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with about 7.3 seconds left for the Vikings, who held on and improved to 4-7 overall, 2-2 in the MIAA B Conference on Monday.

Macahi Nelson paced St. John’s with 33 points, while AJ Perez added 11.

