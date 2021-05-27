SOFTBALL
TJ 16, Catoctin 8
Jordan Gugliuzza went 4-for-5 and drove in six runs, smacking a home run and a double in the Patriots’ big win on Thursday.
Carliegh Warsing added a homer. Grace Roark had two hits and earned the win, going six innings and allowing three earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Sammy McIntosh had two hits and two RBIs for TJ, while Abbie Jennings also had a pair of hits. Haley Jaconski doubled.
The Cougars were led by Courtney Eyler (two hits, two RBIs, Kara Watkins (four runs scored), Avery Sickeri (two hits) and Brooklyn Johnson (two RBIs).
Linganore 8, Oakdale 4
The Lancers had five extra-base hits in the victory, led by Gracie Wilson’s home run.
Claire Thomas, Gabby Krystofiak, Hailey Carr and Emily Ausherman each had a double. Krystofiak, Camryn MacKay and Wilson all drove in two runs. MacKay earned the complete-game victory, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts.
BASEBALL
TJ 8, Catoctin 3
Jacob Orr doubled and tripled for the visiting Patirots, and Luke Chappell pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs for the victory.
Trevor Yusko added two hits and two RBIs for TJ (8-1), while Eric Thomas doubled
Catoctin’s Dustin Isanogle doubled, while Joey McManis had a double and two RBIs.
Oakdale 6, Linganore 2
Joe Pippin pitched the Bears to victory, going six innings with no earned runs and eight strikeouts.
For Oakdale, Tommy Grace, Garrett Steele and Nick Miller each had a double.
Urbana 10, Tuscarora 2
The Hawks won their eighth straight.
Brendan Yagesh earned the win, going six innings with nine strikeouts, allowing just four hits.
Urbana’s Reese Prahl had three hits, including a double. Keegan Johnson and Andrew Purcell each had a pair of hits and two RBIs.
Ryan DeSanto and Kade Linton each had RBIs for the Titans (3-4).
Middletown 13, Brunswick 3
The Knights’ Joey Nicholson had three hits, including a home run, with three RBIs. Chase Weller added three hits and three RBIs.
Paul McHugh, Josh Wagner and Zach Rudder all had two hits, while Zach Martin, Weller, McHugh, Sean Kiley, Nicholson and Fredy Diaz all doubled.
Martin got the win, striking out seven through five innings.
Brunswick’s Noland Genies had two doubles and two RBIs, while Kyle Cruz had two hits.
Brunswick 8, Middletown 6
Jared Struss paced the Railroaders with three hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Oliver Ellison had two hits and two RBIs. Cruz added two hits and an RIB. Ellison and Cruz each doubled.
Genies got the win, going six innings with five strikeouts.
Middletown’s Martin hit a three-run homer, while McHugh had a two-run shot. Weller had two hits. Weller, Kiley and Nicholson all doubled for the Knights (3-5).
BOYS LACROSSE
Linganore 13, Tuscarora 10
The Lancers received three goals apiece from Caleb Bennett and Zack Kiesling
Other Linganore leaders were: Gabe Wheat (two goals, one assist), Dylan Kossoy (two goals), Dylan LaVern (one goal) Anthony Maroulis (one goal), Eli Etzler (one goal, one assist 14 face-off wins), Jackson Curtis (four saves), David Turnbull (six ground balls) and Shea Makosy (six ground balls).
Tuscarora’s goals were scored by Brian Jester (five), Andrew Cramer (three), Jayme Heflin (one) and Tyler Matthias-Magri (one). John Collins had two assists.
Urbana 21, Walkersville 2
Jack Jozwiak and Eric Kolar each had four goals for the Hawks, who capped their regular season with a 7-0 mark. Jozwiak also had two assists, while Kolar had one.
Other Urbana scorers were: Jason Jozwiak (three goals, one assist), Andrew Bennett (two goals, one assist), Hunter Bryant (two goals, one assist), Jason Kolar (one goal, one assist), Austin McMahon (one goal), Gavin McKay (one goal), Joey Harrell (one goal), Jackson Weston (one goal) and Camden Queen (one goal).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Linganore 20, Tuscarora 7
Reese Wallich and Leah Colleti each had four goals for the Lancers.
Other Linganore goal scorers were: Grace Doy (three), Avery Robertson (three), Meg Hummel (one), Annabel Geisler (one) and Jaylin Graziano (one). Hummel also had five draw controls. Wallich added five ground balls.
Tuscarora’s scorers were Katie Paredes (two goals, one assist, Ariana Tucci (two goals), Shannon Heister (one goal, one assist), Ashley Elliott (one goal) and Gaby Volak-Wenger (one goal). Goalie Brianna Amick had 11 saves.
Oakdale 20, TJ 1
No Oakdale information was provided.
TJ goalie Abby Cooper made five saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Tuscarora 4, Brunswick 1
Singles: Sankar (T) def Hatch 6-1, 6-0; Anspach (T) won by default. Doubles: Sappington/Gupta (T) def. Kennedy/Ahern 6-2, 6-2; Mercier/Taylor (T) def. Kennedy/Nilssen 6-2, 6-2; Bobofahak/Byrd (B) def. Nzouakeu/Williams 6-3, 6-3.
Girls
Tuscarora 4, Brunswick 1
Singles: Slivka (T) def. McDonald 6-1, 6-3; Frye (T) won by default. Doubles: Rhodes/Razunguzwa (B) def. Ki/Gupta 6-3, 6-7 (9-7), 10-4; Kang/Thompson (T) def. Shawver/Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Schneider/Pepenel (T) won by default.
Middletown 4, Catoctin 1
Singles: Smith (C) def. Sullivan 6-0, 6-3; Troxell (M) def. Law-Knotts 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Desler/Kaminski (M) def. Kovalcik/Archila 6-3, 6-1; Fox/Riley Cowperthwaite (M) def. Evans/Williams; Page/Godbold (M) def. Andrew/Weisgerber 6-1, 6-2.
Oakdale 3, Linganore 2
Singles: Burkhard (O) def. Wetrogan 6-2, 6-0; Watkins (O) def. Smarick 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Kelley/Worley (L) def. Sasse/Snow 6-3, 6-3; Green/Webb (L) def. Pabis/Candland 6-4, 7-5; Oakdale wins third doubles by default.
