BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 51, River Hill 44
Shaden Hansen dropped his first double-double of the season, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lions over the Hawks.
He was supported by Walkersville’s interior tandem of Shey Awuwoloye (14 points, seven rebounds) and Kenyon Johnson (nine points, eight rebounds). Zion Ntemi also dished five assists.
The Lions improved to 12-2 with the win.
Walkersville won the JV game 51-38 to remain undefeated. The Lions were led by Josiah Teasley’s 22 points.
Middletown 62, Catoctin 49
Jonathan Richards and Andrew Liscinsky each scored double figures to lead the Knights to a home win over the Cougars. Richards had 14 points, while Liscinsky scored 11 points.
Colin Toms had a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Catoctin. Logan Williams added 11 points.
In the JV game, Middletown rolled to a 56-12 win. Will Akingbade led the Knights with 14 points.
Urbana 67, South Hagerstown 61
RJ Roche piled up five triples en route to a 25-point night as the Hawks held off the Rebels.
Jude Huseby dominated inside for a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kaden Swing filled Urbana’s starting point guard role by scoring six points, four steals and three assists.
The Hawks moved to 10-3.
South Hagerstown won the JV game, 57-40.
North Hagerstown 75, Linganore 74
The Hubs knocked off the Lancers.
Four Linganore players finished in double figures: Jake Vollmer (17 points), Tommy Walsh (16 points), AJ Vollmer (15 points) and Brandon Donaldson (13 points).
The Hubs also won the JV game.
MSD 69, Perry Hall Christian 51
Jayden Orsi-Pedersen and Rocco Bauer each scored 19 points to lead the Orioles to an easy home win. MSD (9-7) built a 22-point halftime lead and cruised from there.
Orsi-Pedersen also pulled down eight rebounds, while Bauer added three steals and two blocks.
Dwayne Collins scored 10 points, hit a trio of 3s, had eight rebounds and assisted four times. Zeke Ortiz had nine points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals.
FCA 49, Harford Christian 45
Jonny Canning had another 27-point performance, helping the Defenders eke out a home victory. Canning completed his all-around performance by pulling down six rebounds, getting four steals and dishing three assists.
Cohen Wade added 10 points for FCA. Gabe Page had five points and five rebounds, while James Bowes tallied five points and four rebounds.
Smithsburg 44, Brunswick 23
Garrett Bowie and Ricky Cicmanec each had seven points to lead the Roaders, who lost to the Leopards.
Ethan Houck added eight rebounds for Brunswick.
Smithsburg won the JV game 45-39. The Roaders’ Nate Borawski and Mark Cooke each had 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick 46, Tuscarora 27
The Cadets put away from the Titans thanks to Sydney Huskey’s 24 points. Juls Brawner and Daejiah Sewell each added six points for Frederick.
Skylar Davis led Tuscarora with eight points, six rebounds and a block. Laney Barton and Janae Morrison each added five points.
Oakdale 64, Thomas Johnson 30
Emma Carey’s 17 points, six rebounds and three assists paced the Bears to a blowout win over the Patriots.
Skai Bayless added nine points, six assists and three steals for Oakdale. Mikayla Carey had eight points, three assists and three rebounds, while Brynn Ohlhoff had eight points and 13 rebounds.
Jennifer Lombardo led TJ with 10 points. Ariana Opazo had six rebounds, and Tamanii Littles blocked four shots.
The Bears also won the JV game 54-17. The Patriots’ Leah Brown had eight points.
Urbana 65, South Hagerstown 36
Cassidy Mahaney dropped 20 points as the Hawks cruised past the Rebels.
Bri Shuttlewood added 12 points, while Alanna Tate had seven points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Miles added eight points. Tobi Adebambo had eight rebounds.
Linganore 78, North Hagerstown 40
The Lancers recovered from their first loss by pounding the Hubs. Meg Hummel and Gracie Wilson each had 17 points to lead Linganore.
Trinity Lindblade added 10 points, Kayleigh Lake had nine points and Trysten Colburn scored eight points. Julia Mitchell pulled down 12 rebounds, while Emma Bowers had seven rebounds and six steals.
Smithsburg 44, Brunswick 35
Gabby Stefanic led the Roaders with 16 points in the loss. Cassidy Rhodes added 10 points and six steals.
The Leopards also won the JV game, 42-29.
Score: Marriotts Ridge 48, Walkersville 36
WRESTLING
Willigan Tournament
The Orioles went 2-3 on the first day of the national deaf school wrestling tournament in Washington, D.C. MSD moved to 10-11 overall.
Scores: Indiana School for the Deaf 54, MSD 19; MSD 66, California School for the Deaf-Fremont 18; MSD 55, North Carolina School for the Deaf 6; Model Secondary School for the Deaf 51, MSD 21; California School for the Deaf-Riverside 45, MSD 33.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Score: Hood 3, Bryn Athyn 1 (18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19)
In their inaugural match, the Blazers took the final three sets to claim victory.
