SOFTBALL
Class 4A West Region II final
Urbana 4, Clarksburg 3
After falling behind by two runs in the first inning, the Hawks battled back with single runs in four different innings, played stellar defense and captured the regional title on Wednesday.
Delaney Reefe pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, she had two hits, including a double, with an RBI.
Maggie Hummer had two hits, including a double. Delaney Quartucci had a hit and an RBI. Cameryn Burley tripled.
On a first-inning play that wound up being meaningful to the final outcome, left fielder Charlotte Wilson threw out a runner at home to end the frame. The Hawks also turned a double play in the bottom of the seventh for the first two outs after the Coyotes trimmed the gap to one run, then closed out the win.
Urbana plays at Catonsville at 4 p.m. Friday in the state quarterfinals.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 4A quarterfinals
Urbana 15, North County 6
Gavin McKay got the Hawks rolling with three early goals on his way to a total of six as Urbana reached the state semifinals for the second straight season.
Elija Jean-Jacques and Dylan Lange each chipped in two goals and two assists, while Hunter Bryant had three goals with one assist. Bryant added six groundballs. Andrew Bennett added an assist. Chris Stafen had seven faceoff wins. Goalie Carter Berg made eight saves, while teammate Andrew Phillips had two.
The Hawks will face Broadneck in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Crofton High School.
Class 2A quarterfinals
Kent Island 19, Walkersville 6
No game details were provided as the Lions’ season came to an end.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 2A quarterfinals
Middletown 13, Queen Anne’s County 12
The Knights’ eked into the semifinals, getting five goals from Ellery Bowman in the win.
Julia Harris added three goals, while Bella dos Santos had two. Goalie Helen Bartman had 10 saves.
Middletown advances to face Century, a 23-0 winner over Northeast, at noon Saturday at Wheaton High School.
Class 4A quarterfinals
Urbana 18, Eleanor Roosevelt 1
No game details were provided.
The Hawks advance to face Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the semifinals at noon Saturday at Paint Branch High School.
BASEBALL
MIAA Playoffs
SJCP 10, Glenelg Country 0
Cannon Coleman threw five shutout innings, giving up two hits, striking out three and walking none as the Vikings (16-6) stayed alive in the double-elimination B Conference playoffs.
St. John’s hosts Indian Creek at 4 p.m. at McCurdy Field in an elimination game.
