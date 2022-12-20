GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 67, North Hagerstown 35
Hannah Miles scored 21 points and Ava Duerr had a double-double as the Hawks cruised past the Hubs on Tuesday night to reach 5-0.
Duerr had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Cassidy Mahaney netted 15 points, while Bri Shuttlewood had seven points and five rebounds.
Oakdale 58, Tuscarora 31
McKenna Witt scored 13 points to lead the Bears over the Titans.
Alisa Ortiz and Taylor Berger had 10 points each for Oakdale (3-2). Alexis Rowe netted eight points with four assists, while Jane Rape had seven rebounds. Mikayla Carey grabbed five boards.
No information for Tuscarora (0-5) was provided.
The Bears won the JV game 55-19. Mia Sims led Oakdale with 12 points, while Kenzie Walker added 10.
Middletown 45, South Carroll 38
Talia Jenkins scored a team-high 11 points and added six rebounds as the Knights got by the Cavaliers at home.
Kiley Coulby added nine points and 12 rebounds for Middletown (3-2). Bre Lawyer had eight points. Kathryn DeGrange finished with seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.
South Carroll won the JV game 29-26. Abby Wagle led the Knights with seven points.
South Hagerstown 57, Frederick 53
The Cadets could not knock off the Rebels despite Sydney Huskey’s 28 points.
Jakhia Smith added nine points for Frederick (3-3), while Alexis Ackah pulled down 19 rebounds.
South Hagerstown won the JV game 55-14.
Brookewood 47, MSD 38
The Bengals turned a one-point halftime deficit into a win over the Orioles.
Jade Macedo led MSD (2-4) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Avery Penny had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Neva Whittaker added 14 rebounds, while Ava Williamson had 10 boards.
Spalding 72, St. John’s 15
No information was provided.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Urbana 78, North Hagerstown 49
The Hawks (3-2) came out fast and raced past the Hubs.
RJ Roche and Aaron Shoffner each turned in 19-point efforts, leading a group of nine Urbana players that found the score sheet by the end of the night. Youssef Ali also hit double digits with 13 points.
The Hawks won the JV game 66-41.
Yeshiva 68, MSD 45
Zion Ortiz had 13 points and Zeke Ortiz scored 10 to lead the Orioles (4-3) in the loss.
MSD won the JV game 50-41. Mark Gwynn II had a game-high 28 points for the Orioles.
WRESTLING
Catoctin 57, South Hagerstown 0
170—McLain pinned Rivera, :36; 182—Kovalcik won by forfeit; 195—J. Bell won by forfeit; 220—Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 285—Bagent pinned Poani, 1:24; 106—Double forfeit; 113—Taylor won by forfeit; 120—Double forfeit; 126—Wolfe pinned Reynolds, 1:57; 132—Double forfeit; 138—Double forfeit; 145—B. Bell pinned Vo, :15; 152—Burd won by forfeit; 160—Bradshaw dec. Raynor, 6-4 (OT). Cougars dual meet record: 2-2.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Williams 67, Hood 56
Lele Wright led the Blazers with 21 points, but they could not knock off the Ephs in the final game of the Daytona Beach Shootout.
Williams went on a 14-0 run from the end of the first quarter through the beginning of the second quarter that gave it the lead for good, and Hood (4-8) could not answer. The Blazers briefly got within 11 points early in the fourth quarter but never came closer.
Wright added three rebounds and two assists to her scoring total, while Marlise Newson had 10 points and three rebounds for Hood. Tiffany Manning finished with eight rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass.
Maddy Mandyck recorded a double-double to lead the Ephs with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
The Blazers next travel to Messiah on Jan. 4.
