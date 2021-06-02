BASEBALL
Urbana 11, Catoctin 0 (5 innings)
The visiting Hawks (10-2) pounced with a 10-run first inning, then received an abbreviated no-hitter from left-hander Keegan Johnson, who fanned nine in five innings on Wednesday.
Urbana’s bats were led by Joey Galloway (three hits, including two doubles, with four RBIs), Brenden Yagesh (two hits, including a double), Thomas Wiles (two hits) and Riley Smith (triple).
TJ 3, Oakdale 0
Eric Thomas starred for the visiting Patriots (9-1), throwing a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.
The Patriots scored three runs in the top of the first, and Thomas kept the Bears at bay. TJ’s Jacob Orr had a double.
Oakdale’s Andrew Yowell had two hits.
Tuscarora 6, Walkesville 1
Jackson Van Tassell had two hits and drove in three runs for the Titans (4-4).
Tuscarora’s Kade Linton added two hits and two RBIs, while Riley Donovan had an RBI single.
Ryan Blaszczak pitched five innings, allowing no runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
Middletown 3, Catoctin 2 (9 innings)
Chase Weller scored the winning run for the Knights (4-6) on a passed ball on Tuesday.
Paul McHugh had two of Middletown’s four hits.
McHugh also threw seven innings, giving up one earned run.
For Catoctin, Joey McMannis had two hits, including a home run. Dylan Nicholson and Logan Simanski had doubles.
SOFTBALL
Walkersville 7, Tuscarora 6
The Lions built a five-run lead and then held off the Titans, who got to within a run in the seventh on a grand slam by Lauren Moore.
Amelia Rakestraw, Caroline Hinkelman, Katelyn Jensen and Abbie Peterson all collected multiple hits for Walkersville. Rakestraw went 3-for-4. Jensen and Peterson each had doubles.
Hinkelman earned the win in relief, pitching 3 2-3 innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out seven.
The Titans’ Moore and Emma Livingston had multiple hits.
Alyssa Husband took the loss for Tuscarora, pitching a complete game.
TJ 10, Oakdale 5
A three-run sixth propelled the Patriots, who scored 10 runs without the benefit of an extra-base hit.
TJ’s Sammy McIntosh had two hits, Grace Roark had two hits with three runs, while Camryn Senuta had three RBIs and reached base four times.
Roark earned the win in relief, going 2 1-3 innings.
Brooke Pellas had two hits for the Bears.
