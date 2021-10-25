GOLF
Urbana is in second place of the team standings after the first day of the MPSSAA Class 4A-3A state golf tournament at the University of Maryland on Monday.
The Hawks had a score of 303, while first-place Walt Whitman had 307. The 4A-3A championships conclude on Wednesday, when Urbana will try to win its fifth state crown, with the last one coming in 2018.
The Hawks were led by Bach Ngo and Minh Le, who both carded a 74. AnPhi Le shot a 77 for Urbana, and Michael Snyder shot an 82.
Linganore’s Sam Johnson, Austin May and Ethan Crabb each shot a 76 to make the cut for boys, which was 82.
Howard’s Jai Sheth led all boys on Monday with a 69, and River Hill’s Helen Yeung led all girls with a 71.
The Class 2A-1A preliminary day will be held today at the University of Maryland.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Frances 3, SJCP 2
The Vikings took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Joe Novak and Danny Stassen, but St. Frances tied the match and ended up winning in the second overtime.
Caleb Staiger and Matt Riordan had assists for St. John’s.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Middletown 1
Scores: 25- 22 25-18 20 -25, 25-22. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor 16 kills, 33 digs; Carlee Darden 7 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs; Hannah Derr 8 kills, 8 digs; Abby Murphy 33 assists.
New Life 3, Grace Brethren 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-12, 25-10. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford 14 kills, 4 aces, 4 assists; Minnie Ricketts 20 assists, 5 kills; Sofia Krasta 5 kills; Jazmine de la barra 3 aces, 2 kills; Skyler Jagt 3 aces, 2 kills.
