BOYS BASKETBALL
Urbana 77, Liberty 73
The visiting Hawks withstood 14 3s, clamped down and defeated the hosts in an overtime thriller on Thursday night.
Trailing by eight midway through the third quarter, Urbana rallied behind the defense of Christian Whitehead and the 3-point shooting of RJ Roche (15 points), sending the game into the extra session.
The Hawks outscored the Lions 9-5 in overtime.
AJ Vollmer scored 12 points, while Tanner Rupinta had 10, sealing the win with a pair from the free-throw line.
Linganore 92, Catoctin 48
Timmy Conner and Cole Stansbury each scored 18 points, as the Lancers cruised past the Cougars. Ryan Lang added 12 points for Linganore.
For Catoctin, Logan Williams scored a team-high 12 points, while Colin Toms added 11.
TJ 82, Middletown 31
Bryan Asang contributed 11 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals as the visiting Patriots (10-4) rolled.
Isiah Fitzgerald and Sam Larbi each scored 13 points, with Larbi adding eight rebounds and two steals. Oscar Contreras scored 10 with three steals.
TJ won the JV game.
MSD 82, Perry Hall Christian 55
The Orioles (14-2) got off to a 28-7 lead after the first quarter and coasted behind Zion Ortiz’s 36 points.
He added eight rebounds and six steals. Zeke Ortiz had 13 points, eight assists and three rebounds. Mepper Beshears scored 11 with six boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 62, Liberty 29
Alanna Tate finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Hannah Miles added 14 points and five rebounds to propel the Hawks to the win.
Carmen Kweti added a team-high 14 rebounds for Urbana.
Tuscarora 53, Walkersville 49
Laney Barton scored 13 points, while Skylar Davis had 12 to lift the Titans to the victory.
The Lions were led by Gracey Bowers’ 14 points. Addison Boram added 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Emma Bowers grabbed 10 rebounds.
Middletown 46, TJ 38
The balanced Knights got at least seven points from five players, led by Bri Horman’s nine in their home win.
Rachel Lloyd scored eight with three assists. Bre Lawyer had five rebounds and three assists. Riley Nelson had four rebounds, five assists and four steals. Kathryn DeGrange recorded seven boards.
Trinity Lindblade led the Patriots with 24 points. Jasmine Hardy had nine rebounds and five steals, and Liz Nwachukwu had 10 rebounds.
TJ won the JV game 32-22. Samiyah Abdul-Khabir had eight points for the Patriots. Middletown’s Briana Lee scored 11.
Brunswick 43, Clear Spring 24
The Railroaders (6-7) won their fourth straight with relative ease, paced by Ryley Backer’s 15 points and three steals.
Abbey Bolingbroke added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cassidy Rhodes added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
MSD 35, Perry Hall Christian 27
Citrine Lummer piled up 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and four assists for the Orioles (6-11).
Jade Macedo added eight points, nine rebounds and two steals.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Middletown 135, Brunswick 38
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Seth Geasey, Eddie Hall, Jack Schreiber, Ben Tabor. Diving winner: Marc Whiteley, Middletown.
TJ 85, Walkersville 84
Multi-event: TJ — Jay Parente, Kyle Bumgardner, Matteo Rojas, Garrett Frank.
Girls
Middletown 139, Brunswick 30
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Alex Jones, Mackenna Bonney, Campbell Caldwell, Heidi Tomlin, Ava Wilson, Kayla Hobor, Charlotte Clamey. Diving winner: Clamey.
Walkersville 88, TJ 83
Multi-event winners: TJ — Brenna Moltere. Walkersville — Abigail Attalah, Julia Pinetti, Kennedy Conley, Paige Harris, Abigail Brower. Diving winner: Bella Mariott, TJ.
