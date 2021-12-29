MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Hood College men’s basketball team saw a 16-point lead slip away as Drew came back for a 66-64 win over the Blazers on the opening night of the Al Senavitis Memorial Tournament at DeSales in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.
The loss snapped the Blazers’ five-game winning streak.
Mason Wang led Hood with 22 points, sinking 4-of-10 from 3-point range. The senior added a team-high four assists.
Ryan Hollwedel scored 12 points.
Evan Wang scored all 11 of his points in the first half, and Christopher Smalls also scored 11. Bryce Butler overcame a tough shooting night to lead Hood (6-3) with eight rebounds and a season-high seven steals.
A Mason Wang 3-pointer with 12 minutes, 50 seconds to play gave the Blazers their biggest lead at 51-35, but Hood went cold after that.
Over the remainder of the game, the Blazers scored 10 of their 13 points at the free-throw line. Drew, meanwhile, hit 6-of-12 from 3-point range down the stretch after opening the game 2-for-19 behind the arc.
A 3-point shot by Malcolm Newman tied the game at 59-59 with 4:15 remaining. The Blazers answered when Ryan Hollwedel hit a 3-pointer of his own just 15 seconds later to put the Blazers back in front.
Neither team scored again until Drew Gallagher scored his first points of the of night on a 3-pointer with 2:06 to tie the game at 62-62.
Butler was fouled at the other end and hit both free throws for a 64-62 lead with 1:53 to go.
With 37 seconds remaining, David Gervase knocked down a 3-point field goal, putting the Rangers in front 65-64.
The teams traded turnovers and after his seventh steal of the night, Butler had an opportunity with six seconds left but came up empty. Newman was fouled but managed to make just 1-of-2 free throws. After Evan Wang rebounded the miss, a last-second 3-point try was off the mark.
The game-ending run negated a strong first-half by Hood. A 16-6 run turned a two-point lead into a 40-28 halftime lead for the Blazers. Hood hit 6-of-9 field goals down the stretch, including 4-of-5 3-point field goals, during the stretch.
The Rangers outrebounded Hood 53-35, including 20 offensive boards, resulting in a 28-9 edge in second-chance points.
The Blazers had 18 steals in the game, forcing Drew into 23 turnovers.
Howard McBurnie, Jr. led the Rangers with 18 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.
The Blazers will face Neumann in the consolation game of the tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday.
WRESTLING
Walkersville sent five to the finals and came away with three champions at the Jeff Yingling Memorial Holiday Tournament at Francis Scott Key High on Wednesday.
For the Lions, Kainan Holmes (120 pounds), Jordan Nutter (138) and Joe Campbell (195) each won their weight classes, leading their team to a third-place finish in the nine-team event.
Jake Beaumont (106) and Martin Williams (220) each placed second. Jack Birth (132) took third.
Thomas Johnson had two wrestlers win their divisions.
Ryan Fitzgerald (170 pounds) and Garrett Stottlemyer (220) came in first in their weight classes.
Jorge Rodriguez was second at 285, while KJ Price was third at 126.
Tuscarora had one champion, Cooper Cammarata (106).
Other Titans who finished in the top three of their divisions were Sotir Markoff (second, 126), Koen Burdette (second, 145), Chase Wheeler (third, 113), and Conner Hughes (third, 182).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSD 75, McConnellsburg 54
Fannett-Metal Christmas Tournament
Jaden Joseph and the Orioles won their sixth straight.
Named to the all-tournament team, Joseph scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and four steals.
AJ Baker racked up 13 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for MSD (6-1). Ethan Sheppeck scored 16 points with seven steals. Nathan Sheppeck had 10 points with five assists. Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox added nine points and 11 boards.
Ron Engle Classic
Oakdale 58, Herndon 44
Oakdale was led by Cameron Dorner with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists at Middletown High School.
Evan Austin added 14 points, while Alex Hawkins scored 11.
Century 53, Walkersville 51
The Lions dropped the title game of the Liberty Holiday Tournament.
Zion Ntemi scored 14 for Walkersville (6-2), while Brandon Buschman scored 12. Shayden Hansen added 10 points with five rebounds, while Ty Campbell had four assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Berkeley Springs 52, MSD 46
The Orioles held the halftime lead but weren’t able to hold on.
Citrine Lummer scored 22 points with 10 rebounds, four steals and four assists for MSD (3-5). Jade Macedo had seven steals. Sigridura Junc added nine points and five rebounds.
