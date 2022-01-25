BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 63, Urbana 50
Four Titans scored in double figures in Tuesday night’s victory, led by Ayden Hurley’s 19 points.
Tuscarora’s Latrell Mark added 17 points with six assists, five steals and four blocks. Camron Harry scored 11 with five boards, while Malik Witherspoon scored 10 points with five rebounds.
Urbana won the JV game 62-55. Tuscarora’s Qualeigh Ramey scored 14.
TJ 74, South Hagerstown 61
The visiting Patriots had a pair of 20-point scorers in Oscar Contreras (25) and Sam Larbi (22), while Larbi added 10 rebounds.
Bryan Asang contributed eight assists for TJ (9-4).
TJ won the JV game 43-40. The Patriots’ Jacob Hnath scored 15 points, while Christian Contreras had 13.
Frederick 67, North Hagerstown 53
The Cadets pulled away by outscoring the Hubs 23-4 in the second quarter.
Frederick was led by Keanu Boren (19 points, 7 rebounds), Jalen Bowie (14 points, seven assists, seven rebounds) and David Dorsey (11 points, four rebounds, four blocks).
Frederick won JV game 62-52.The Cadets were led by Gavin Legge with 23 points. Elijah Mathis and Logan Sisco added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Smithsburg 52, Catoctin 35
The Cougars received 10 points and 11 rebounds from Colin Toms, while Brendan Ott scored 10 in the loss.
Walkersville 70, Brunswick 30
The Lions (11-3) cruised, getting 18 points, six rebounds and four assists from Josh Stevens.
Walkersville’s Brandon Buschman added 14 points, while Shaden Hansen scored 13 with seven boards. Ty Campbell had four assists.
Ricky Cicmanec had six points and three steals for the Railroaders. Ethan Genos grabbed five rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 45-33. The Lions’ Darius Eubank had 14 points, while Justin Pfeil scored 10. Brunswick’s Ethan Houck scored nine points.
Boonsboro 73, Middletown 68
Logan Butts scored 28 points in defeat for the visiting Knights. Jonathan Richards added 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TJ 64, South Hagerstown 44
Trinity Lindblade had 22 points and four steals to help the Patriots beat the visiting Rebels.
Shawn Jones had 12 points and 15 rebounds for TJ (2-9). Liz Nwachukwu had 12 points and three assists, and DD Duah had three assists.
TJ won the JV game 39-30. Dakota Bright-Brubaker and Samiyah Abdul-Khabir each had nine points for the Patriots.
Catoctin 63, Smithsburg 16
Taylor Smith had 16 points, and Emily Williams scored 15 to help the Cougars roll to a win over the host Leopards.
Williams also had seven steals, while Smith had six. Emma Wivell had 11 points for Catoctin (10-1), and Paige Smith had seven rebounds.
Catoctin won the JV game 43-28. Kayden Glotfelty led the Cougars with 19 points.
Middletown 51, Boonsboro 38
The Knights were led by Bri Horman’s 14 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Riley Nelson contributed 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Kiley Coulby had six boards and four steals.
Middletown won the JV game 37-26. Briana Lee and Kate Stamper had eight points each.
Urbana 57, Tuscarora 18
Hannah Miles scored 21 points, while Carmen Kweti had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Hawks’ victory.
Alanna Tate scored 12 points with six rebounds. Reagan McMahon and Cassidy Irish each grabbed eight boards.
Frederick 61, North Hagerstown 39
Sydney Huskey poured in 21 points to go with 12 steals and eight rebounds for the visiting Cadets.
Jacoya Riddick had eight points, seven assists and six steals. Brianna Feifer chipped in 16 points and six rebounds.
Frederick won the JV game 31-28.
Frederick Warriors 60, Bedford County CIA 21
Ella Bennett scored 22 points with seven assists and three steals to pace the Warriors (17-1).
Janel Morrisey added 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks. Tay McDonald had 11 points, four rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks. Sadie Ryan had 12 points, six rebounds, six steals and two blocks.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s University named Melissa Sherwood as its new women’s soccer head coach, announced Tuesday by director of athletics Lynne Robinson. Sherwood becomes the eighth head coach in program history.
Sherwood comes to the Mount after serving as associate head coach at Northwestern State this past season where she helped guide the Lady Demons to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2005. Northwestern State won the Southland Conference title and finished the year with a 12-6-2 record.
Prior to Northwestern State, Sherwood was the head coach at South Carolina State in 2020 after four seasons at the helm of Saint Peter’s. Sherwood did not coach a game at South Carolina State because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she did help rebuild the program by recruiting 13 players.
She was the head coach at Saint Peter’s for four seasons, helping lead the Peacocks program to new heights during her tenure.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Katie Barnett has been named the new head coach of the men’s and women’s volleyball programs at Hood College, director of athletics Dr. Susan Kolb announced.
Barnett arrives at Hood after spending three years as the women’s coach at Wilson College and coached both programs during the 2020 season.
In her two seasons on the court with the women’s team at Wilson, Barnett guided the Phoenix to a pair of semifinal appearances in the Colonial States Athletic Conference. During her first season, in 2019, she led Wilson to its highest win total in four years. The Phoenix were 7-2 in conference play in 2021 for a two-year mark of 13-5 against CSAC competition. The women’s 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Her lone season on the men’s sideline was also cut short due to COVID-19 after the team got off to a 2-6 start.
