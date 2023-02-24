BOYS BASKETBALL
Regional quarterfinals
Class 4A West
Urbana 65, Quince Orchard 64, OT
Jude Huseby hit a short shot as the buzzer sounded to help the Hawks stave off the upset-minded Cougars in overtime. Huseby's winner was the third look for Urbana in a frenetic final seven seconds.
Huseby scored 18 points, and he received the pass for his final shot from Aaron Humes, who pulled down the critical board to finish with 11 rebounds. Christian Whitehead had a career-high 25 points to lead the Hawks in scoring.
Urbana travels to Seneca Valley on Tuesday for the regional semifinal.
Class 3A West
Oakdale 58, Tuscarora 34
Oakdale (15-8) was lead by Gage Linton with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Evan Austin scored 13 points.
Dominic Nichols led the Bears with 10 rebounds.
The Bears advance to host Thomas Johnson in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Linganore 59, North Hagerstown 55
The Lancers' Chase Rokisky tipped in a missed 3-point attempt to give the Lancers a 57-55 lead with less then a minute left to seal the victory.
AJ Vollmer was the leading scorer with 12 points. In his first varsity start, Dylan Hodgson added nine points and 12 rebounds, including five on the offensive end.
The Lancers advance to face top-seeded Frederick on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.
Thomas Johnson 68, South Hagerstown 26
The Patriots were all over the Rebels from the start of Friday's game in an easy blowout victory.
Sam Larbi led TJ with 15 points and five rebounds, Connor Roddy added 14 points and five assists and Avree Harris scored 13 points and pulled down four boards. The Patriots led 22-2 after one quarter and 34-4 at halftime.
TJ travels to Oakdale on Tuesday for the regional semifinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regional quarterfinals
Class 1A West
Brunswick 56, Clear Spring 45, OT
The Railroaders' Cassidy Rhodes hit two huge 3-pointers and Gabby Stefanic provided four free throws tow secure the win in the extra session.
Ryley Backer sank two foul shots with 20 seconds left in regulation to knot the score. Brunswick was led by Rhodes with 23 points, including six 3 pointers, with nine rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Stefanic added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Andie Welsh had a triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks. Ryley Backer grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Roaders move on to face top-seeded Catoctin on the road in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday.
Class 2A West
Middletown 32, Glenelg 28
Struggling to make shots, Middletown locked down on defense and overcame a five-point halftime deficit to get the win. The Knights did not allow Glenelg to score in the fourth quarter.
Middletown's Talia Jenkins hit a 3-pointer to put the Knights up for good. She scored a team-best eight points with five rebounds and three steals.
Bre Lawyer also scored eight with six boards. Riley Nelson had 12 rebounds and five steals.
The Knights advance to face No. 2 seed Hammond on the road in the semifinals Tuesday.
Walkersville 68, Poolesville 33
Walkersville's outscored Poolesville over the second and third quarters by 31 points in the rout.
Jill Silver and Addie Boram led the Lions with 20 points each. Silver added four rebounds and four steals. Boram had five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Abby Albertson had eight rebounds.
Walkersville moves on to face top-seeded Williamsport for the third time this season at 6 p.m. Monday.
Class 3A West
North Hagerstown 66, Thomas Johnson 26
Jennifer Lombardo had 13 points to lead the Patriots in the loss. Tamanii Littles pulled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots.
Oakdale 67, South Hagerstown 24
The Bears (17-6) were led by Alisa Ortiz with 17 points and Jane Rape with nine points and five rebounds.
Emma Carey had nine points, while Skai Bayless had seven points with four assists and three steals.
Oakdale advances to the semifinals, where it will host North Hagerstown at 6 p.m. Monday.
Class 4A West
Urbana 69, Gaithersburg 26
The Hawks piled up four double-digit scorers, led by Cassidy Mahaney with 18 points. She added five rebounds.
Hannah Miles and Bri Shuttlewood each scored 15, while Alanna Tate had 13. Shuttlewood contributed seven boards, while Page White had eight.
Urbana next travels to Seneca Valley for a Tuesday semifinal.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Hood 17, Virginia Wesleyan 11
The Blazers' Bryan Seavey scored five goals with an assist to lead the nonconference victory in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Owen McDermott and Rio Muldoon had matching stat lines of two goals and three assists.
Robbie Wiley scored three goals and assisted on another. Aden Sievert finished with two goals and two assists. Jay Lanigan scored three times.
Alex Dudziak made eight saves in 51 minutes.
Garrett Hitchens won 22-of-28 faceoffs and scooped 16 ground balls, both totals rank second in program history.
