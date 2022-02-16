INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS

Middletown’s Ava Allen captured the championship in the girls pole vault on Wednesday at Baltimore’s Fifth Regiment Armory, helping the Knights take third in the team standings with 43 points.

Her height of 11-0, topping runner-up Lizzie Lopez (10-6) of Hereford.

Walkersville’s boys finished second to champion Oakland Mills by a score of 99-33. The Lions were paced by Travis Buakah, who took third in the 500 and was part of the third-place 4x200-meter relay team.

Local Boys Scorers

Pole vault: 2. Jonathan Hombach, Walkersville, 12-0; 5. Benjamin Hombach, Walkersville, 10-6; 6. Colby White, Middletown, 10-0.

500: 3. Travis Buakah, Walkersville, 1:12.51.

Shot put: 2. Chris Brown, Middletown, 46-6; 3. Derick Tossah, Walkersville, 42-10.

4x200: 3. Walkersville (Andrew Simmons, Aidan Simmons, Tobenna Ogwulu, Travis Buakah), 1:41.41; 7. Middletown (Chris Brown, Luke Humble, Alexander Klink, La’Derek O’Neal), 1:44.81.

Local Girls Scorers

4x800: 4. Middletown (Alayna Hu, Erin McQuitty, Phoebe Manao, Renee Washart), 10:57.64.

300: 4. Sophie Frizzell, Middletown, 44.8.

500: 3. Hayley Lucido, Middletown.

800: 3. Hayley Lucido, Middletown,

1,600: 2. Campbell Caldwell, Middletown, 5:29.21.

3,200: 7. Campbell Caldwell, Middletown, 12:49.76.

Pole vault: 1. Ava Allen, Middletown, 11-0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TJ 60, South 36

Jasmine Hardy enjoyed a double-double of 20 points with 11 rebounds as the Patriots (4-15) prevailed.

Trinity Lindblade added 13 points, while Ariana Opazo had 10. Gabby Concepcion contributed seven steals, while Abbie Jennings had seven assists.

TJ won the JV game 37-8, led by Samiyah Khabar (15 points).

Boys JV Basketball

Frederick 56, Walkersville 51. The Cadets were led by Logan Sisco with 17 points, Gavin Legge and Jeremiah Burke added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Girls JV Basketball

Walkersville 35, Frederick 14: Walkersville was led by Liyana Ali-Goukoye with 13 points.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Mount St. Mary’s 10, UMBC 9

The Mountaineers won behind Zoe Hurlburt’s four goals, including the game-winner with 46 seconds remaining.

Jordan Groover added three goals and an assist, while Dani Donoghue scored two goals and tallied an assist. The Mount was outshot 40-27 by the Retrievers.

Madison Bradley made 12 saves for the Mountaineers, a career-high for the junior.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Christendom 67, FCC 64

Tiana Jackson led the Cougars with 29 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, and Makayla Wright had 20 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

FCC 72, Christendom 66

Jack McGaha and Tyriel Collins helped the Cougars get their first victory under first-year head coach Darryl Whiten.

McGaha had 23 points, while Collins had 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. William Barnette had 10 points.

