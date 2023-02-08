GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middletown 52, Williamsport 45
Kaylee Franklin and Kate Stamper led a stout defensive effort for the Knights, who pulled off the home upset to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season Wednesday night.
Riley Nelson paced Middletown (11-8) offensively with 18 points and six assists, adding five steals. Bre Lawyer had nine points, while Talia Jenkins scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals.
The Knights also won a close JV match 31-26. Abby Wagle had 15 points to lead Middletown.
Catoctin 53, Clear Spring 34
Kayden Glotfelty’s double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds led the Cougars to an easy win over the Blazers. Glotfelty also had five steals.
Taylor Smith and Brooke Williams also broke into double figures for Catoctin (15-4) with 11 points each. Smith added seven rebounds and seven assists, while Williams had eight boards.
In the JV game, Catoctin pulled out a 42-40 thriller over Linganore. Harley Fitzpatrick scored 13 points to lead the Cougars, while Alex Potter chipped in 12 points.
Urbana 65, Wise 48
Alanna Tate led the Hawks with 16 points, while Paige White recorded a double-double in the win over the Pumas.
White pulled down 11 rebounds and scored 10 points. Tate had nine boards, falling just short of a double-double of her own.
Hannah Miles added 15 points and six rebounds for Urbana (13-6). Cassidy Mahaney scored nine points, Ava Duerr had six points and seven rebounds, Tobi Adebambo added five points and Bri Shuttlewood chipped in four points.
Brunswick 48, Harford Tech 23
Ryley Backer’s eight points and seven rebounds paced the Railroaders (4-12) to victory.
Harford Tech won the JV game 41-22.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Middletown 86, Williamsport 54
Brett Lucas had 20 points for the Knights (14-5), who blitzed the Wildcats.
Lucas was one of five Middletown players to score in double figures. Jonathan Richards notched 14 points. Jackson Polansky scored 12 points. Matt Kelsey and Andrew Liscinsky each added 10 points.
The Knights also took the JV game 60-20. Chase Beard scored 10 points to lead Middletown.
Clear Spring 55, Catoctin 43
Colin Toms scored 16 points, while Robert Ruch had 15 points for the Cougars in their defeat.
The Blazers also won the JV game 45-42. Ben Belloumo led Catoctin with 15 points.
WRESTLING
MSD 60, Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School 3
106 — Calderon (MSD) over Rothenberg by injury default; 113 — Kerr (MSD) won by forfeit; 120 — Wojnar (MSD) pinned Maynis, 4:52; 126 — Shelb (JDS) dec. L. Ortiz, 6-1; 132 — Gonzalez-Velasquez (MSD) won by forfeit; 138 — Traina (MSD) won by forfeit; 144 — Double forfeit; 150 — Double forfeit; 157 — Brunson (MSD) pinned Kittrie, 5:59; 165 — Sanchez (MSD) won by forfeit; 175 — Z. Ortiz (MSD) pinned Ferber, 4:49; 190 — Guettler (MSD) won by forfeit; 215 — Summerlin (MSD) won by forfeit; 285 — Double forfeit.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mary Washington 91, Hood 49
The Blazers could not get anything going at home against the Eagles.
Marlise Newson and Lele Wright each scored 12 points to lead Hood (4-18). Newson added four rebounds and two assists.
Na’Vaye Quarles chipped in nine points and three rebounds for the Blazers. Kayla-Watkins Harvey grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots.
Hood will look to get back on track as it resumes conference play on the road Saturday at Widener.
