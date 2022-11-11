VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 2A quarterfinals
Middletown 3, Queen Anne’s County 2
The Knights maintained their hot streak to reach the state semifinals. They’ll meet either Douglass or Eastern Tech in the next round Monday at a time and location to be determined.
Scores: 25-19, 15-25, 20-25, 25-12, 15-8. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 14 kills, 10 aces, 20 digs; Carlee Darden had 6 kills; Caroline Ranneberger, 9 kills, 14 digs; Lily Godbold, 29 assists, 11 digs; Angela Gilbart, 3 aces; Jessi Prescott, 19 digs.
Class 4A quarterfinals
Urbana 3, Sherwood 1
The Hawks advanced to face Churchill in the semifinals on Monday at a time and location to be determined.
Scores: 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21. Urbana leaders: Claire Thompson, 12 kills, 1 ace, 21 digs, 1 block; Julia Gustafson, 18 digs, 4 aces; Logan Burge, 8 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks; Charis Burge, 9 kills, 19 assists, 3 blocks; Sofia Rodriguez, 20 assists, 4 kills. Urbana record: 15-1.
Football
Class 1A North
Brunswick 21, Patterson Mill 14
Ben Wells scored two touchdowns in the second half, as the Railroaders rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half to advance to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
Issac Herbert helped start the rally in the final two minutes of the first half with a 7-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Ethan Houck.
Brunswick reached eight wins in a season for the first time since 2012.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MMI Tip Off Tournament
Hood 68, Goucher 51
An impressive second half by the Blazers allowed them to pull away in the opener of the tournament.
Trumaine Strickland scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-14 field goals.
Garrison Linton finished with 12 points, connecting on 4-of-8, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Christopher Smalls was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line and ended with 11 points.
Soren Almquist led Hood with eight rebounds, while Strickland, Linton and Smalls added six apiece.
The Gophers pulled within 28-27 in the opening minutes of the second half on a fast-break bucket by Jacob Morgan, but 3-pointers by Strickland and Hollwedel stretched Hood's lead back to seven.
After Goucher cut the Blazers' advantage to two, Linton scored five straight points and a 3-pointer from Almquist made it a 10-point lead 42-32 with 13:38 to play. The stretch kicked off a 25-9 run for Hood that resulted in a 59-41 lead after a layup from Strickland with 5:27 left.
After shooting only 32 percent in the first half, including 4-for-17 from 3-point range, Hood hit 46 percent in the second half, aided by a 6-for-15 mark from behind the arc.
The Blazer defense, meanwhile, held the Gophers to only 29 percent shooting on the night and 4-for-21 on 3-point attempts.
Hood outrebounded Goucher 45-37.
Hood will face Randolph-Macon, ranked No. 1 in Division III, on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the MMI Tip Off Tournament Championship. The Yellow Jackets defeated Mary Baldwin University 71-49 in the other first-round contest. MBU and Goucher play the consolation game at 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Rebecca Martin Memorial Tip-Off Tournament
McDaniel 60, Hood 41
Lele Wright led the Blazers with 11 points. Marlise Newson grabbed eight rebounds, and recorded five steals.
