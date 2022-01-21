GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middletown 46, Catoctin 43
The host Knights handed the Cougars their first loss of the season on Friday night.
Bri Horman got hot for Middletown i the third quarter, hitting a trio of 3-pointers for an eight-point lead entering the final quarter.
The Cougars countered with a fourth-quarter run, and the game came down to foul shots, with Middletown holding on, getting a game-sealing rebound by Kaylee Franklin.
Bri Horman contributed 14 points and seven rebounds in the win. Riley Nelson had six assists and three steals.
Catoctin’s Taylor Smith scored 14, while Emma Wivell added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Catoctin won the JV game 36-35. Kayden Glotselty paced the Cougars with 21 points.
Frederick 61, Tuscarora 26
Cadets sophomore Sydney Huskey contributed 20 points, 12 steals, six rebounds and four assists in the home win.
Frederick freshman Allahana Foreman chipped in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ahsa Lacet grabbed eight rebounds.
Brunswick 37, Smithsburg 33
The visiting Railroaders had three players with nine points in Cassidy Rhodes, Ryley Backer and Abbey Bolingbroke, who added 12 rebounds.
Brunswick won the JV game 33-30.
Urbana 53, South Hagerstown 11
Alanna Tate (13 points) and Bri Shuttlewood (12) paced the visiting Hawks’ win.
Carmen Kweti had 10 rebounds.
Oakdale 59, TJ 39
The host Bears’ Jane Rape totaled 18 points with eight rebounds in the win.
Brynn Ohlhoff added nine points with five boards and four assists. Ryleigh Alcala and Mikayla Carey each grabbed six rebounds.
The Bears won the JV game 32-15. Addison Macera had a game-high 20 points.
Trinity Lindblade scored 12 points with four steals for TJ (1-9). Liz Nwachukwu added eight points and seven rebounds. Gabby Concepcion delivered five assists.
Oakdale won the JV game 32-15. TJ’s Samiyah Abdul-Khabir scored five points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick 82, Tuscarora 77
The visiting Cadets got 19 points apiece from Jalen Bowie and Ivan Quijada.
Chris Metevia added 14 points with five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. Maxwell Harriday had 10 points and seven boards. Bowie added six boards.
Tuscarora had four players with at least 15 points, led by Latrell Mark’s 20 with four assists. Drew DeSanto (15 points, seven rebounds), Ayden Hurley (17 points, three assists), and Malik Witherspoon (15 points, 11 rebounds) were the others.
Frederick won the JV game 48-40. The Titans’ Qualeigh Ramey scored 10.
Oakdale 73, Thomas Johnson 65
Cameron Dorner led the visiting Bears (9-3) with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Evan Austin scored 20, while Alex Hawkins scored 17 with five rebounds.
Oscar Contreras led TJ (8-4) with 22 points. Cecil Doherty added 13 points with seven rebounds. Sam Larbi scored 14. Bryan Asang had seven assists.
Oakdale won the JV game 46-45. Max McFarland had 14 points, including the go ahead bucket with less than a minute to go.
MSD 58, Rockbridge 16
The host Orioles (12-2) were paced by Zeke Ortiz (14 points), Jayden Orsi-Pederson (12 points, seven rebounds) and Zion Ortiz (nine points, seven rebounds, five steals).
Urbana 78, South Hagerstown 37
The host Hawks’ offense found a high gear in the second half, scoring 47 points after the break.
Freshman RJ Roche hit 6 3-pointers for a game-high 20 points, supported by Jude Husby’s season-high 15 points.
South Hagerstown won the JV game 54-40.
Linganore 67, North Hagerstown 53
Timmy Conner had 21 points, which tied for the game-high, seven rebounds and five steals to help the Lancers beat the Hubs.
Ryan Lang had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Linganore. Chase Rokisky had nine points, and Cole Stansbury had eight rebounds.
Azmir Scatliffe led the Hubs with 21 points.
North Hagerstown won the JV game.
Smithsburg 43, Brunswick 41
After trailing for much of the second half, the host Railroaders’ Caleb Shullenbarger hit a tough transition basket and Cameron Cornett hit a 3-pointer to even the score at 38-38.
But the Leopards’ Cole McKeever sank a 3 with less than a minute to play and later hit a jumper that provided the winning points.
The Railroaders’ Ethan Genos and Cornett each scored eight points, with Genos also grabbing 10 rebounds.
Smithsburg won the JV game 38-36. Brunswick’s Jake Genos scored 11 points.
FCA 68, Redeemer Classical Royals 22
Greg Quire had 19 points and eight rebounds to help the Defenders improve to 11-2.
James Bowes had 12 points for FCA, Caleb Page had 10 points and five assists, Nate Canning had 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists and Gabe Page had seven rebounds.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Tuscarora 129, Brunswick 42
Multi-event winners: Tuscarora — Jack McCullough, Jack Congleton, Kyle Sanger, Cavan Rankin, Malakai Boston.
Walkersville 96, Frederick 74
Multi-event winners: Walkersville — Jayden Cruz, Logan Rowland, Brandon Valente, Landon Tolbert and Luke Pieklo. Frederick — Ben Schattenberg, Ethan Tluscz, Peter Bronzi and Caleb Lindell.
Girls
Tuscarora 101, Brunswick 57
Multi-event winners: Tuscarora — Laura Mancinelli, Sophia Routzahn. Brunswick — Claire Price.
Frederick 126, Walkersville 51
Multi-event winners: Frederick — Rachel Bostian, Samantha Fulton, Caroline Gregory and Caroline Layman. Diving winner: Kaliann Lyons, Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.