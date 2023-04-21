BASEBALL
Middletown 1, Brunswick 0
The Knights (11-3) pulled out the win with a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh in a pitcher’s duel between Oliver Ellison and Hunter Barnes, who each hurled a three-hitter.
Fredy Diaz’s single drove in Joey Nicholson for the winning run.
Barnes struck out eight in the shutout. He added a hit at the plate. Cam Baker doubled for Middletown.
For Brunswick, Ellison fanned seven. Koltin Boyer, Jonathan Dysinger and Connor Mullaney each had a hit.
Boonsboro 7, Catoctin 6
The Cougars (14-1) rallied from 6-0 but just came up short, dropping their first game of the season.
Catoctin’s Connor Crum and Joey McMannis each had a double and two RBIs. DJ Shipton also doubled.
TJ 13, North Hagerstown 9
Danny Orr went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double and four RBIs to help the Patriots beat the Hubs.
Logan Keepers had three hits for TJ. Ben Pearch had two hits with a homer and five RBIs. Luke Chappell and Mikhai Evans each had two hits.
Chappell worked 3 1-3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two earned runs and struck out four.
SOFTBALL
Middletown 15, Brunswick 1, 5 innings
The Knights’ Camille Jones went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored in the rout.
Morgan Gross and Caroline Ranneberger each had two hits and four RBIs, with Ranneberger doubling. Taylor Broadbent also doubled.
Channing Lowe earned the complete-game win, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts.
Brunswick’s Anna Putnam, Brynn Reynolds and Alexis Amoranto each had a hit.
Linganore 21, Frederick 1
The Lancers were led by Kendra Butler, who went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Katie Healy had a triple and scored four runs. Camryn MacKay drove in three runs on a pair of doubles. She also earned the win, pitching 4 2-3 innings with 10 strikeouts.
Williamsport 8, Walkersville 7, 8 innings
After the Lions tied the game at 7-7 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Wildcats got one on a sac fly in the top of the eighth and held on.
Walkersville’s Caroline Hinkelman had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Karsyn Barrick had a triple and two RBIs. Anna Swann added two hits for the Lions, who stole six bases.
Boonsboro 3, Catoctin 0
Taylor Smith allowed just one earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts for the Cougars (11-2).
Catoctin’s Madi Ohler had two hits, including a double. Carli Mazaleski added a pair of hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 14, Frederick 0
No Tuscarora information was provided by deadline.
Frederick goalie TJ Weaver made seven saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Brunswick 4, Middletown 2
Singles: Kenney (B) def. Hauser, 6-3, 6-2; Bolton (M) def. Allgaier, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Gio. Rossi/Gia. Rossi (M) def. Hatch/Ahern, 6-2. 6-3; Bobofchak/Adams (B) def. Brognard/Brown, 6-3, 6-2; Boyer/Jareph (B) def. Peters/Allen, 6-2, 6-1.
Linganore 4, Frederick 1
Singles: Smarick (L) def. Hrelian, 6-1, 4-6, 10-4; Razanakoto (F) def. Weigand, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles Vlha/Morris (L) def. Templeton/Maturi, 6-1, 5-7, 10-3; Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Bugg/Lewis, 6-0, 6-2; Winkler/Boateng (L) def. Pan/Ladner, 7-5, 6-1.
South Hagerstown 3, Tuscarora 2
Singles: Anspach (T) def. McCarty, 6-0, 6-0; Mercier (T) def. Venable, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Demers/Runfola (S) def. Anspach/Taylor, 6-3, 6-3; Conrad/Lehman (S) def. Verma/Nzouakeu, 6-3, 6-2; Touhey/Troxell (S) def. Williams/Alvarez, 6-0, 6-2.
Boonsboro 4, Catoctin 1
Singles: Burdette (C) def. Chu, 6-2, 6-4; Boonsboro won No. 2 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Nadzam/Breeden (B) def. Sullivan/Martin, 6-3, 6-2; Sisler/Osmond (B) def. Starliper/Torrado, 6-0, 6-0; Boonsboro won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Middletown 3, Brunswick 2
Singles: Martin (M) def. McDonald, 6-1, 6-2; Kaminski (M) def. Nogy, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 10-6. Doubles: Fox/Butler (M) def. Razunguzwa/Yonghi, 7-5, 6-1; Powell/Murphy (B) def. Ratliff/Yeatman, 6-4, 6-4; Powell/Caruso (B) def. Penrod/Friton, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls
Frederick 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Razanakoto (F) def. Worley, 6-4, 6-3; Dhanireddy (L) def. Racheff, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Pau/Phillips (F) def. Ham/Mandava, 6-0, 6-0; Sharma/Ullman (F) def. McCoy/Benco, 6-0, 6-0; Estero/Cheek (F) def. Portillo/Contreras, 6-4, 6-2.
Tuscarora 4, South Hagerstown 1
Singles: Pepenel (T) def. Murphy, 6-0, 6-0; Ki (T) won 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Frye/Gupta (T) def. Frushour/Troxell; Mills/Rasco (S) def. Martin/Hughes , 6-0, 6-0; Cruz/Amaya(S) def. Amond/Argueta, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 10, Eastern 8
The Blazers used a seven-run seventh inning to help erase a three-run deficit to take the first of a three-game Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth series.
Tyler Schwarzman led Hood, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases. The second stolen base gave the junior the season stolen base record (23) that was previously held by Cam Esposito and Daniel Shepherd.
Richard Kershow had two hits with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Austin Rhue had two hits and two RBIs. Jacob Saylor (Walkersville) had two hits, a double and an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.