BOYS BASKETBALL

Frederick Warriors 80, Shalom Christian 58

Mica Kojic sank eight 3-pointers and dropped 39 points for the Warriors (5-1) in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

David Switzer added 18 points, while David Homans scored 13 with five boards and five assists. Nathan Christy had seven rebounds and four assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Frederick Warriors 40, Shalom Christian 25

Ella Bennett scored 16 points with four rebounds and three steals as the Warriors improved to 5-1.

Janel Morisey had four rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hagerstown 71, FCC 66

The visiting Cougars held the lead with about five minutes left, but they had two players foul out in the fourth quarter (another had fouled out in the third), and Hagerstown surpassed them for the win.

Tiana Jackson led FCC (1-3) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jessica Jensen and Aubrey Austin each scored 16.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hagerstown CC 68, FCC 53

The Cougars dropped to 0-4.

WRESTLING

Linganore 84, Frederick 0

106 — Wheat (L) won by forfeit; 113 — Wilson (L) won by forfeit; 120 — Rohn (L) def. Seebach, 1:42; 126 — Considine (L) pin Risor, :41; 132 — Ibarra (L) pin Cin, 1:44; 145 — Dickenson (L) pin Taracena, 5:16; 152 — Considine (L) pin Zaw, 5:36; 160 — Sharbough (L) pin Akwada, :55; 170 — Aidan (L) pin Quintanilla, 2:42; 182 — Whitmer (L) pin Skidmore, 1:43; 195 — Shultz (L) won by forfeit; 220 — Parkhurst (L) pin Esdras, 1:25; 285 — Hopkins (L) pin Galarza, 1:05.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Boys

Oakdale 115, Urbana 61

Multi-event winners: Oakdale — Lucas Mitchell; Urbana — Matteo Torres.

Brunswick 79, Catoctin 48

Multi-event winners: Brunswick — Alden Bobofchak, Andrew Foster.

Girls

Urbana 104, Oakdale 79

Multi-event winners: Urbana — Emily Thornett, Sophia Carliss, Anya Smariga; Oakdale — Molly Robinson.

Brunswick 79, Catoctin 71

Multi-even winner: Catoctin — Kay Buhrman.

