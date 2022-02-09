GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 55, Wise 35
Carmen Kweti racked up 16 rebounds as the Hawks improved to 17-0 on Wednesday night.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate scored 22 points with five rebounds. Hannah Miles had 14 points and five rebounds.
Catoctin 46, Clear Spring 31
Emma Wivell’s 15 points and 10 rebounds sent the visiting Cougars to 15-1.
Emily Williams contributed 13 rebounds with five assists. Lily Gadra added 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Catoctin won the JV game 40-28, led by Kayden Glotfelty’s 24 points.
Walkersville 54, Smithsburg 18
The Lions’ Ry Brunner had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals in Tuesday’s victory. Gracey Bowers added 11 points and five rebounds. Addison Boram had four steals, four assists and four rebounds
Walkersville won JV game 52-25.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clear Spring 68, Catoctin 53
The host Cougars were led by Logan Williams (15 points) and Dylan Nicholson (14).
REGIONAL WRESTLING
Class 3A West Regional Duals Semifinals
Damascus 45 Tuscarora 34
170 — Sean Douglas (D) won by forfeit; 182 — Cade Beall (D) pin Conner Hughes, 3:25; 195 — Jacob Ehret (D) pin TyVaughn Fitzgerald, 1:21; 220 — Hadi Wassl (T) won by forfeit; 285 — Conner Wainberg (T) won by forfeit; 106 — Cooper Cammarata (T) Pin Tobin Gruner, :39; 113 — Chase Wheeler (T) maj. dec. Porter Gruner, 10-1; 120 — Evan Willis (D) dec. Kamryn Herron, 10-3; 126 — Gabe Hernandez (D) pin Reilly Herron, 3:40; 132 — Sotir Markoff (T) pn Tanner Harman, 1:58; 138 — Avi Dashevsky (D) pin William Anspach, 1:11; 145 — Koen Burdette (T) pin Lucas Ibacache, 1:47; 152 — Joe Gruner (D) pin Colin Feeney, 1:38; 160 — Owen Jarmillo (D) won by forfeit.
Class 4A West Regional Duals Semifinals
Urbana 40, Quince Orchard 31
No details were provided about this match or the succeeding final.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York 55, Hood 35
The host Blazers led by four points in the third quarter, but a 17-4 fourth quarter by York gave the Spartans the win in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Marlise Newson led the Blazers with 11 points and five steals.
Jenna Davis-Hans and Morgan Anderson grabbed seven rebounds each. Anderson added three blocks and four assists.
CCBC-Essex 121, FCC 36
The host Cougars’ Tiana Jackson scored 16 points with seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.