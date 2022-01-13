GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 46, Oakdale 27
The host Hawks Carmen Kweti recorded a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds in the win on Thursday night.
Alanna Tate added 11 points and six rebounds, while Reagan McMahon had seven boards.
Sam Blaylock paced the Bears with 11 points, while Emma Carey scored 10 points with five rebounds. Jane Rape grabbed six boards.
Williamsport 47, Middletown 38
The Wildcats used a late run after the Knights’ Julia Harris left the game with an injury, ending a back-and-forth contest.
Riley Nelson paced the Knights with nine points, seven steals and three assists. Breonah Lawyer also had nine points. Harris had five steals.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
BOYS
Middletown 102, Tuscarora 78
Multiple winners: Middletown—Seth Geasey, Edward Hall, Jack Schreiber and Frederick Kolias. Tuscarora—Calan Rankin, Jack McCullough and Kyle Sanger. Diving winner: Marc Whiteley, Middletown.
GIRLS
Middletown 121, Tuscarora 55
Multiple winners: Middletown—Alex Jones, Heidi Tomlin, Kaylan Hodor, Campbell Caldwell, Charlotte Claney. Diving winner: Charlotte Claney, Middletown.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 78, York College 61
Hood College’s Mason Wang scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half Wednesday night and the became the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer in a win York in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action in York, Pennsylvania.
Wang drove for a tough layup to tie Cameron Cook’s ‘14 record of 1,643 points with 13:30 to play. Later, Jack Fricka grabbed an offensive rebound and Hood swung the ball to Evan Wang, who found his twin brother open for a 3-pointer and the record. His 25 points on the evening extended his career total to 1,653.
Mason Wang went 5-for-10 from 3-point range on his way to an 8-of-14 night overall from the field. He was the only Blazer to go the free throw line, hitting 4-for-5. Fricka tied Wang for the team-high with seven boards.
Evan Wang hit 5-of-8 behind the 3-point arc, finishing with 15 points. He and Will Pataki each had five assists.
Ryan Hollwedel finished with a dozen points, going 5-of-9 from the floor with two 3-pointers.
The Blazers jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first 10 minutes, with the Wang twins each hitting a pair of 3-point field goals during the run. Mason Wang’s second 3-pointer just over five minutes into the action moved him past Santo Provenzano 2006 into second place on Hood’s scoring chart.
