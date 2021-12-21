WRESTLING

Linganore 60, Oakdale 15

106—Wheat (L) won by forfeit; 113—Wilson (L) won by forfeit; 120—Rohn (L) won by forfeit; 126—Considine (L) pin Green, 5:27; 132—Hathaway (O) pin Ibarra, 3:20; 138—Vanscoyoc (O) dec. Pickett, 6-0; 145—Walker (O) dec. Considine, 5-1; 152—Sandy (O) dec. Lawn, 2-0; 160—Arneson (L) won by forfeit; 170—Aidan (L) won by forfeit; 182—Whitmer (L) pin Blanchard, 5:11; 195—Shultz (L) pin Thompson, 3:09; 220—Jenkins (L) pin Kashaer, 1:36; 285—Hopkins (L) won by forfeit.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Boys

Linganore 110, Tuscarora 61

Multi-event winners: Linganore — Jordan Grab, Gabe Erb, Brody Hanlon, Brendan Hanlon, Andy Kahwajy. Tuscarora — Jack McCullouh. Diving winner: Logan Brown, Tuscarora. Notes: Linganore boys broke two school relay records. Grab set new LHS records in the 50 free and 500 free. Brendan Hanlon set a new LHS record in the 200 free. Brody Hanlon set a new record in the 100 breast.

Girls

Linganore 123, Tuscarora 57

Multi-event winners: Linganore — Lyra Garrett, Emily Lotito, Maeve Smarick, Ellie Kahwajy, Peyton Orlando, Marina Katsumoto. Tuscarora — Sophia Routzahn. Diving winner: Callie Miller, Tuscarora. Note: Orlando set a new LHS school record in the 100 free.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brunswick 50, Catoctin 32

Emma Wivell had 24 points to help the Cougars improve to 5-0 on Monday.

Emily Williams had 12 points, 11 steals, and six assists for Catoctin.

