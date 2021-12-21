WRESTLING
Linganore 60, Oakdale 15
106—Wheat (L) won by forfeit; 113—Wilson (L) won by forfeit; 120—Rohn (L) won by forfeit; 126—Considine (L) pin Green, 5:27; 132—Hathaway (O) pin Ibarra, 3:20; 138—Vanscoyoc (O) dec. Pickett, 6-0; 145—Walker (O) dec. Considine, 5-1; 152—Sandy (O) dec. Lawn, 2-0; 160—Arneson (L) won by forfeit; 170—Aidan (L) won by forfeit; 182—Whitmer (L) pin Blanchard, 5:11; 195—Shultz (L) pin Thompson, 3:09; 220—Jenkins (L) pin Kashaer, 1:36; 285—Hopkins (L) won by forfeit.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Linganore 110, Tuscarora 61
Multi-event winners: Linganore — Jordan Grab, Gabe Erb, Brody Hanlon, Brendan Hanlon, Andy Kahwajy. Tuscarora — Jack McCullouh. Diving winner: Logan Brown, Tuscarora. Notes: Linganore boys broke two school relay records. Grab set new LHS records in the 50 free and 500 free. Brendan Hanlon set a new LHS record in the 200 free. Brody Hanlon set a new record in the 100 breast.
Girls
Linganore 123, Tuscarora 57
Multi-event winners: Linganore — Lyra Garrett, Emily Lotito, Maeve Smarick, Ellie Kahwajy, Peyton Orlando, Marina Katsumoto. Tuscarora — Sophia Routzahn. Diving winner: Callie Miller, Tuscarora. Note: Orlando set a new LHS school record in the 100 free.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 50, Catoctin 32
Emma Wivell had 24 points to help the Cougars improve to 5-0 on Monday.
Emily Williams had 12 points, 11 steals, and six assists for Catoctin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.