WRESTLING
Linganore 78, TJ 3
106—Wheat (L) won by forfeit; 113—Wilson (L) won by forfeit; 120—Rohn (L) won by forfeit; 126—Ibarra (L) pin Price, 4:43; 132—Dickenson (L) won by forfeit; 138—Pickett (L) pin Zampino, :46; 145—Lawn (L) pin Funes, 5:01; 152—Aldan (L) pin Adkins, :26; 160—Curran (L) pin Briggs, 4:29; 170—Arneson (L) pin Fitzgerald, 3:32; 182—Herrera (T) dec. Whitmer, 16-14; 195—Rice (L) pin Maslan, 2:33; 220—Shultz (L) pin Stottlemyer, :22; 285—Hopkins (L) pin Rodriguez, :55.
