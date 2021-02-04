BOYS BASKETBALL
Linganore 61, Urbana 48
The Lancers’ had four players score in double figures in their season-opening win over the rival Hawks on Thursday night.
Linganore was led by Cole Mitchell’s 15 points. Fran Palacios and Ryan Lang each scored 12. Tim Conner added 10.
The Hawks’ Reese Prahl scored a game-best 20, while Gabe Bonny added 10.
Catoctin 60, Brunswick 33
The Cougars’ Tommy Fitzpatrick and Connor Kock each scored 13 points, with Kock adding seven rebounds.
Bryson Caballero contributed 12 boards, while Garrett Mayhew had five assists.
Brunswick’s JT Harich had 16 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter.
Catoctin won the JV game.
Frederick 63, Middletown 45
The Cadets had four score in double figures, paced by David Dorsey’s 12.
Robert Hallman and Jaden Arrington added 11 apiece, while Jalen Bowie scored 10 with five assists. Arrington grabbed six rebounds.
Logan Butts scored 11 to lead the Knights.
Oakdale 55, Walkersville 42
Alex Hawkins scored 20 points with 11 rebounds as the Bears improved to 2-0 by pulling away in the fourth quarter.
The Bears were up by two entering the final period before outscoring the Lions 16-5 to cap the win.
Cameron Domer added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Garrison Linton had five assists and four boards.
Josh Stevens led the Lions with 18 points. Nick Waltrup added eight points and six rebounds. Jacob Montgomery had four assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 51-50 in overtime. The Lions' Kenyon Johnson scored 19.
New Life 51, Grace Academy 48
Josh Roynestad sank three free throws down the stretch to help the Rams seal the win.
Aidan James led the Rams (2-3) with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Roynestad had seven boards. Anthony Whitten had seven steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 49, Brunswick 35
The Cougars won for the second night in a row, led by Emily Williams’ 11 points and seven rebounds.
Lily Gadra added 12 points with six rebounds, while Grace Williams added six rebounds.
Cassidy Rhodes paced the Railroaders with 10 points. Madison Shaffer had three steals
Catoctin won the JV game 38-18. Abbey Shaffer and Hailey Dawson each had eight points.
Oakdale 47, Walkersville 37
Gabby Averill scored 14 points with four blocks to help the Bears bounce back after losing their opener on Wednesday.
Fina Mochi added 10 points. Alexis Rowe had 10 rebounds with five blocks. Skai Bayless contributed four rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Indatou Ali-Goukoye scored 11 for the Lions, while Ry Brunner had nine. Abby Alberston contributed 10 rebounds. Maggie Molnar had five steals and four assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 44-20. Oakdale’s Brynn Ohlhoff scored nine points.
Urbana 61, Linganore 38
The Hawks rolled to victory behind Hannah Miles’ 17 points and five rebounds.
Cassidy Irish scored 14 with eight boards for Urbana. Alanna Tate contributed 10 points, while Reagan McMahon had seven boards.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Middletown 113, Walkersville 54
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Thomas Hartinger, Luke Yeatman, Jack Schreiber. Walkersville — Landon Tolbert. Diving winner: Logan Torreyson, Middletown.
TJ 81, Linganore 71
Multi-event winners: TJ — Jay Parente, Samyak Jain, Garrett Frank, Kyle Bumgardner
Girls
Middletown 131, Walkersville 23
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Eleanor Stafford, Piper VanPelt, Kyala Hodor, Reagan Losquadro, Josephine Hall. Walkersville — Julia Pinetta. Diving winner: Stephanie Henry, Walkersville.
Linganore 115, TJ 52
Multi-event winners: Linganore — Megan Brobst, Maeve Smarick, Mary Henley, Peyton Orlando, Rachel McCoy, Emily Lotito.
