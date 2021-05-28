BASEBALL
Linganore 9, Oakdale 0
Ben Moore pitched 6 2-3 innings before Kai Hardesty came in to record the final out as the duo combined on a no-hitter as the Lancers improved to 5-3 on Friday.
Moore, who had to be relieved by Hardesty due to pitch count, had a three-run home run for Linganore.
Bryan Kennedy and Bryan Stone each doubled. Matt Cunningham and Matthew Rosquist each had two hits.
Urbana 6, Walkersville 3
Starter Keegan Johnson and Eli DeRossi-Cytron combined on a one-hitter to help the Hawks improve to 9-1.
Johnson worked five innings, giving up one earned run on one hit and striking out 11. DeRossi-Cytron threw two innings of hitless relief.
Reese Prahl had three hits with a double, while Riley Smith and Brendan Yagesh each had two hits with a double. Julian Samonte had two RBIs.
Frederick 10, Middletown 6 (suspended)
The Cadets lead the host Knights in a game that got suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning because of rain.
SOFTBALL
Urbana 8, Walkersville 2
Urbana pitcher Spencer Rupinta threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks and gave up one earned run.
Charlene Payne had two hits and three RBIs for the Hawks (9-1). Delaney Reefe, who had a solo homer, and Katie Peterson each had two hits. Maggie Hummer had an RBI double, and Rupinta doubled.
Karsyn Barrick had two hits, including an RBI double, for the Lions.
The Hawks beat Tuscarora 8-0 on Thursday, as Reefe threw a five-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and no walks in her first high school appearance.
Peterson had three hits and two RBIs, and Sophie Grech had two hits and one RBI. Olivia Perera and Reefe each had one RBI. Grech and Delainey Quartucci both doubled.
Middletown 11 Frederick 1
Pitcher Emma Ranneberger went the distance for the win and had a two-run double.
Kayla Carr, who hit a two-run homer, and Isys loaisiga each had two hits for Middletown.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Middletown 25, Tuscarora 5
No Middletown information was provided.
The Titans were led by Arianna Tucci (three goals), Rachel Nichols (two goals, one assist) and Brianna Amick (four saves).
TENNIS
Boys
Oakdale 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Mitchel def. Kyle Wiegard 6-4, 6-1; Parker def. Ethan Zelinsky 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Lopez-Duke/Aramayo def. Anmet/Hester 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Wernau/Rottgering def. Markel/Lyons 6-0, 6-2; Oakdale won No. 3 doubles by default.
