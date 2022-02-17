INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley earned a pair of state titles at Baltimore’s Fifth Regiment Armory on Thursday, winning the 500-meter dash and 800-meter run to help the Lancers finish a Frederick County-best third in the girls team standings.
Other state champs from Frederick County were: Linganore’s John Sears (boys 3,200), Oakdale’s Samuel Starrs (boys pole vault) and Thomas Johnson’s Elisa Ramos (girls pole vault).
Local Boys Scorers
55: 6. Nashon McKinney-Spear, Frederick, 6.84; 7. Reginald Snowden, Frederick, 6.85.
55 hurdles: 3. Arthur Core, Frederick, 7.97; 6. Mason Scott, Oakdale, 8.47.
500: 5. Dakari Burton, TJ, 39.09; 6. Samuel Metzner, Linganore, 1:11.95.
Pole vault: 1. Samuel Starrs, Oakdale, 15-5; 2. Brayden Ecker, TJ, 14-0; 6. Dillen Owusu, TJ, 11-0.
4x200 relay: 4. Oakdale (Nathan Wooster, Sam Skinner, Conner Pamplin, Abhishek Mudireddy), 8:53.99; 8. Tuscarora (Mory Camara, Edwin Niemandt, Adebola Adeyemi, Korell Asamoah), 1:39.54.
4x800: 5. TJ (Tristan Kruse, Jonathan Regules, Amin Contreras, Dakari Burton), 8:52.75; 6. Oakdale (Nathan Wooster, Sam Skinner, Conner Pamplin, Abhishek Mudireddy), 8:53.99.
Shot put: 3. Adam Moezaw, Frederick, 49-1.75.
3,200: 1. John Sears, Linganore, 9:52.22; 7. Cole Williamson, Linganore, 10:23.90.
High jump: 4. Edwin Niemandt, Tuscarora, 5-10.
4x400 relay: 8. Oakdale (Joseph Mambo, Bavan Nadarajah, Conner Pamplin, Abhishek Midreddy), 3:42.18.
Local Girls Scorers
55: 6. Kenna Fox, Oakdale, 9.57
55 hurdles: 2. Melanie Barger, Linganore, 9.13; 5. Micaela Richards, Tuscarora, 9.53; Kenna Fox, Oakdale, 9.57.
500: 1. Mikayla Moxley, Linganore, 1:20.38.
800: 1. Mikayla Moxley, Linganore, 2:21.12; 4. Sarah Anderson, Oakdale, 2:27.22; 5. Ella Wilson, TJ, 2:29.79; 7. Gemma Davies, Linganore, 2:32.06.
1,600: 3. Caroline Perrone, Linganore, 5:26.21; 7. Katelin DeFilippis, Linganore, 5:39.97.
3,200: 4. Caroline Perrone, Linganore, 11:47.93; 8. Aylene Hernandez, Tuscarora, 12:19.65.
4x800 relay: 2. Linganore (Anna Quackenbush, Gemma Davies, Katelin DeFilippis, Mikayla Moxley), 10:01.87; 6. Oakdale (Hailey Hallenberg, Kayla Brightman, Zhana Ivanova, Sarah Anderson), 10:35.17.
4x200 relay: 5. Tuscarora (Patricia Mills, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Heidi Nkrumah, Joelle Kimbembe), 1:53.24; 8. Linganore (Josslyn Quansah, Juliana Nardini, Payton Arneson, Melanie Barger), 1:55.12.
4x400 relay: 5. Linganore (Audrey Meadows, Gemma Davies, Morgan Roberts, Mikayla Moxley), 4:25.80.
High jump: 3. Khady Ndiaye, Tuscarora, 4-10; 4. Juliana Nardini, Linganore, 4-10; 8. Areyana Snowden, Frederick, 4-8.
Shot put: 6. Taylor Hilliard, Tuscarora, 33-4.75.
Pole vault: 1. Elisa Ramos, TJ, 11-0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 73, Oakdale 68
Drew DeSanto and Latrell Mark both had double-doubles to help the Titans beat the Bears, avenging a loss to Oakdale earlier this month.
Mark had 13 points and 10 assists, and DeSanto had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Ayden Hurley had 11 points, and Camron Harry scored 10.
Alex Hawkins led the Bears (14-6) with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Cainan Schmidt had 13 points, and Cameron Dorner had 11 points. Dominic Nichols grabbed seven rebounds, and Will Rodriguez dished out four assists.
Tuscarora won the JV game 55-51. Breylon Lewis led the Titans with 21 points.
Clear Spring 66, Brunswick 54
Caleb Shullenbarger led the Railroaders with 16 points.
Cameron Cornett had four assists and four steals for Brunswick, Finn McGannon had 10 rebounds and Bryton Schnur had nine points and seven rebounds.
Brunswick won the JV game 59-30. Jake Genos had 13 points to lead the Railroaders, and Michael Santamaria scored 12.
FCA 78, Covenant Life 40
Nathan Bowes scored a game-high 23 points along with three steals to lead the Defenders over the Cougars.
Greg Quire had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Frederick Christian Academy (17-3). Jonny Canning had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Caleb Page had nine points and six rebounds.
MSD 85, Rosedale Baptist 61
Jaden Joseph led the Orioles with 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Ethan Sheppeck had 19 points and eight assists for MSD (19-7), and AJ Baker had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Frederick Warriors 70, Living Grace Christian 52
Caleb Passarelli had a triple-double for the Warriors, finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
Mica Kojic had 21 points for the Warriors (21-4). David Homans had 15 points and five rebounds, Marc Boughner had 10 points and Aaron Chew had 12 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 49, Saint James 27
Brunswick was led by Cassidy Rhodes with 16 points and three steals.
Abbey Bolingbroke had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Brunswick, and Tess Thee scored seven.
Catoctin 51, Walkersville 34
Emma Wivell had 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the Cougars improve to 19-1.
Taylor Smith had 15 points for Catoctin. Emily Williams had 12 points, and Grace Williams had eight rebounds.
Abby Albertson had seven points and seven rebounds for the Lions, and Ry Brunner had six points and five rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game in overtime 44-40. Mia Ogg led the Lions with 10 points, and Kayden Glotfelty led the Cougars with 19 points.
Oakdale 61, Tuscarora 43
The Bears outscored the Titans 18-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-point lead into halftime.
All 11 Bears dressed for the game scored, led by Sam Blaylock with 12 points and three assists. Mikayla Carey had eight points and six rebounds, while Brynn Ohlhoff had nine points and seven rebounds. Emma Carey had nine points, four steals, six rebounds and three assists.
Oakdale JV lost 39-31 to Linganore. Mia Sims led Oakdale with nine points.
Rosedale Baptist 57, MSD 56
Citrine Lummer had 32 points, 22 rebounds and four steals for the Orioles.
Jade Macedo had 14 points and six rebounds for MSD (13-13), Sierra Herzig-Wilcox had seven points, and Kaylieah Fuller had 11 rebounds.
OMISSION
The local roundup on B6 Thursday omitted a local scorer at the Class 2A indoor track and field championships. Middletown’s Baron Ropp finished second in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 10.52 seconds.
