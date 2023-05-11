BASEBALL
Class 3A West Quarterfinals
Linganore 8, Tuscarora 7, 10 innings
The Lancers outlasted the Titans in extras thanks to Chase Perry’s two-way effort on Thursday.
Perry had two RBIs while tossing four innings of relief, allowing one run and striking out four. He was joined by Stephen Curry, who started and went four innings with five strikeouts. Curry and Dylan Remphrey each had two hits for Linganore.
Gabriel Bennett had three hits and scored twice for Tuscarora. Colin Stuver had two hits and three RBIs, while Cam Vachon added a pair of hits.
The Lancers travel to North Hagerstown on Saturday in the regional semifinals.
Thomas Johnson 6, South Hagerstown 0
Jacob Hnath threw six scoreless innings and drove in a run to lift the Patriots over the Rebels. He scattered three hits and struck out seven.
Ty Allen went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for TJ.
The Patriots will host Oakdale in Saturday’s regional semifinal.
Oakdale 6, Frederick 0
Nick Miller took over for the Bears, driving in five runs while clubbing a double and a home run as they beat the Cadets.
Cole Swinimer had three hits for Oakdale, while Evan Shultz had two base knocks. Rhys Evans drove in the team’s other run.
Four Bears combined for a two-hitter on the mound, striking out a total of nine. Luke Acarenza had both Cadets hits.
Oakdale heads to Thomas Johnson on Saturday in the regional semifinals.
Class 1A West Quarterfinals
Brunswick 10, Hancock 0, 5 innings
Colin Pearre tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out eight for the Railroaders as they won a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Koltin Boyer kickstarted the Brunswick offense by going 3-for-3, falling a home run short of a cycle. Oliver Ellison and Sam Verosto both went 2-for-3 with a double. Connor Mullaney hit a two-run homer.
Brunswick will travel to Clear Spring for Saturday’s regional semifinal.
Class 2A West Quarterfinals
Hammond 9, Walkersville 8
No information was provided before deadline as the Lions’ season ended.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A West Quarterfinals
Boonsboro 20, Brunswick 0
Brooke Munday singled for the Railroaders, who saw their season end.
Class 2A West Quarterfinals
Middletown 20, Oakland Mills 0
Brooke Renninger had four hits, including a double, to pace the Knights in a blowout.
Camille Jones, Rilee Moore, Hayden Moxley, Shannon Byers-Krantz, Taylor Broadbent, Reese Vierling, Sydney Leadbetter and Channing Lowe also had multiple hits for Middletown. The Knights’ three pitchers combined to allow no hits.
Middletown travels to Glenelg on Monday in the regional semifinals.
Class 3A West Quarterfinals
Thomas Johnson 2, Tuscarora 1
No information was provided for the Patriots before deadline.
Avery Neuman had the Titans’ lone hit with a triple, and she eventually scored their only run. On the mound, she struck out eight and allowed two hits.
TJ travels to South Hagerstown for Monday’s regional semifinal.
North Hagerstown 6, Oakdale 1
No information was provided before deadline as the Bears’ season ended.
South Hagerstown 12, Frederick 1
No information was provided before deadline as the Cadets’ season ended.
IAAM B Conference Semifinals
St. John’s 3, Maryvale 1
No information was provided before deadline as the Vikings advance to the conference championship game next Tuesday against Notre Dame Prep.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 1A West Semifinals
Catoctin 11, Brunswick 4
No information was provided before deadline. The Cougars will face either Smithsburg or Boonsboro for the region championship on Monday.
Class 2A West Semifinals
Oakdale 7, Middletown 6
No information was provided before deadline. The Bears will face either Walkersville or Poolesville for the region championship on Monday.
Class 3A West Semifinals
Tuscarora 20, Frederick 1
Matt Nichols piled up seven goals as the Titans rolled over the Cadets.
Dylan Cruz scored five times and added a pair of assists for Tuscarora, while Tyler Matthias-Magri had a hat trick. Koen Burdette scored and had four helpers, while Jack Collins assisted twice.
Aden Carey made five saves for the Titans, while Nate Fox stopped two shots. Frederick High’s lone goal came from Sean Morton, while goalie TJ Weaver made 17 saves.
Tuscarora plays Linganore or Thomas Johnson for the region championship on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 2A West Semifinals
Oakdale 22, Poolesville 1
Kate Moore tallied four goals and four assists as the Bears cruised past the Falcons and into the region final.
Anna Alt added four goals and three assists, while Allison Finley had a hat trick to go with two helpers for Oakdale. Kendal Farina, Emma Carey and Kaitlyn Staiger each added two goals.
Oakdale faces Middletown or Walkersville on Monday for the region championship.
TENNIS
FCPS Championships
Boys
Quarterfinals
1st Singles: Novitski (O) def. Harish (U) by walkover; Ferguson (TJ) def. Hauser (M), 6-2, 6-3; Anspach (T) def. Smarcik (L), 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy (B) def. Hrelian (F), 6-3, 7-5. 2nd Singles: Ahuja (U) def. Parandapalli (W), 6-1, 6-1; Bolton (M) def. Razanakoto (F), 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; Parker (O) def. Jani (TJ), 6-1, 6-1; Mercier (T) def. Weigand (L), 6-1, 6-0. 1st Doubles: Gonugunta/Lugez (U) def. Rossi/Rossi (M), 6-3, 6-3; Vlha/Morris (L) def. Anspach/Taylor (T), 7-5, 6-2; Rengen/Wernau (O) def. Maturi/Templeton (F), 6-0, 6-3; Ahern/Hatch (B) def. Puthumana/Sharpe (W), 6-2, 6-1. 2nd Doubles: Kota/Liu (U) def. Adams/Bobofchak (B), 6-3, 6-0; Nzouakeu/Verma (T) def. Gilroy/Gujalwar (W), 6-3, 6-4; Bhetalham/Rotterging (O) def. Bugg/Lewis (F), 6-1, 6-2; Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Bedwell/Wright (TJ), 6-0, 6-3. 3rd Doubles: Joseph/Boyer (B) def. Davis/Pan (F), 7-5, 6-4; Boateng/Winkler (L) def. Brown/Kmiecik (M), 6-3, 6-1.
Semifinals
1st Singles: Novitski (O) def. Ferguson (TJ), 6-0, 6-0; Anspach (T) def. Kennedy (B), 6-0, 7-5. 2nd Singles: Ahuja (U) def. Bolton (M), 6-2, 6-2; Mercier (T) def. Parker (O), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. 1st Doubles: Gonugunta/Lugez (U) def. Vlha/Morris (L), 6-0, 6-0; Rengen/Wernau (O) def. Ahern/Hatch (B), 6-2, 4-6, 10-5. 2nd Doubles: Kota/Liu (U) def. Nzouakeu/Verma (T), 6-4, 6-0; Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Bhetalham/Rotterging (O), 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. 3rd Doubles: Khawaja/Mahadev (U) def. Boledovic/Meyer (W), 6-0, 6-0; Boateng/Winkler (L) def. Boyer/Joseph (B), 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Girls
Quarterfinals
1st Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Worley (L), 6-0, 6-0; Burkhard (O) def. Lieu (W), 2-6, 6-2, 10-1; McDonald (B) def. Martin (W), 7-6 (8-6), 7-5; Tambat (U) def. Gupta (T), 6-2, 6-1. 2nd Singles: Pepenel (T) def. Croghan (U), 6-2, 6-1; Olson (O) def. Dhanireddy (L) by injury default; Korth (TJ) def. Razanakoto (F), 6-4, 6-2; Powell (B) def. Miller (W), 7-5, 4-6, 10-2. 1st Doubles: Kim/Flynn (U) def. Miller/Coblish (O), 6-1, 6-1; Lombardo/Bora (TJ) def. Cook/Silver (W), 6-2, 6-2; Razunguzwa/Youngbi (B) def. Ki/Martin (T), 6-1, 6-3; Fox/Butler (M) def. Phillips/Pau (F), 6-3, 3-6, 10-6. 2nd Doubles: Broder/Kariveda (U) def. Powell/Murphy (B), 6-0, 6-1; Stevens/Hayford (TJ) def. Amond/Hughes (T), 6-2, 6-3; Sharma/Ullman (F) def. Winterle/Hillman (W), 7-5, 7-6 (7-2); Ratliff/Yearman def. Duggal/Yalamanchili (O), 6-2, 6-1. 3rd Doubles: Nayeem/Sierra (U) def. Caruso/Shawver (B), 6-1, 6-3; Marshall/Adebambo (TJ) def. Argueta/Le (T), 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 10-8; Garst/Miller (W) def. Wilson/Penrod (M), 6-1, 6-1; Candland/Elizalde (O) def. Cheek/Estero (F), 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 14-12.
Semifinals
1st Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Burkhard (O), 6-0, 6-0; Tambat (U) def. McDonald (B), 6-2, 6-1. 2nd Singles: Pepenel (T) def. Olson (O), 6-2, 6-1; Korth (TJ) def. Powell (B), 6-1, 6-4. 1st Doubles: Kim/Flynn (U) def. Lombardo/Bora (TJ), 6-1, 6-1; Razunguzwa/Youngbi (B) def. Fox/Butler (M), 5-7, 6-2, 10-6. 2nd Doubles: Broder/Kariveda (U) def. Stevens/Hayford (TJ), 6-2, 6-1; Sharma/Ullman (F) def. Ratliff/Yeatman (M), 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 10-8. 3rd Doubles: Nayeem/Sierra (U) def. Marshall/Adebambo (TJ), 6-1, 6-1; Garst/Miller (W) def. Candland/Elizalde (O), 6-4, 6-3.
PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL
The Frederick Atlantic League team had its first player in team history signed to a major league organization on Thursday.
Right-hander Brett de Geus’ contract was purchased by the Kansas City Royals, marking the reliever’s return to affiliated baseball after previously appearing with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. De Geus will report to Triple-A Omaha.
The pitcher appeared in five games for Frederick, sporting a 3.00 ERA with six strikeouts. The yet-to-be-named team remains winless 13 games into their inaugural season.
