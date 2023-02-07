WRESTLING
Class 3A West quarterfinals
Linganore 70, N. Hagerstown 9
The host Lancers moved on to the semifinals, where they’ll face Springbrook at home on Thursday.
145 — Husted (L) pinned Foster-Sexton, 1:37; 162 — Pickett (L) pinned Smith, 3:28; 160 — Lawn (L) pinned Ibrahim-Kehl, 5:27; 170 — Arneson (L) pinned Mayne, :18; 182 — Witmer (L) pinned Pickins, 3:40; 195 — Hart (N) pinned Reid, 2:30; 220 — Ndosa-Kadiobo (N) dec. Jenkins, 3-2; 285 — Hopkins (L) pinned Floid, 2:28; 106 — Arthur (L) won by forfeit; 113 — Wheat (L) pinned Kline, :34; 120 — B. Considine (L) won by forfeit; 126 — Rohn (L) won by forfeit; 132 — Dickenson (L) maj. dec. McClellan, 13-2; 138 — S. Considine (L) pinned Scottile, 1:04.
Class 1A West quarterfinals
Brunswick 52, Fort Hill 27
The Railroaders advance to face top-seeded Northern (Garrett) on the road Thursday in the semifinals.
106 — Mullen (B) pinned Dalton Sines; 113 — O’Conner (B) pinned Williams; 120 — Jackson (F) dec. Crawford; 126 — Frye (B) pinned Polst; 132 — Markham (B) won by pin; 138 — Wertz (F) pinned Martinez; 145 — Combs (F) pinned Haste; 152 — Jamison won by forfeit; 160 — Corwine (B) pinned Atkins; 170 — Runkles (B) won by pin; 182 — Cooke (B) maj. dec. McMillan; 195 — Metz (F) pinned Charles; 220 — Walker (F) pinned Curry; 285 — Riggleman (B) pinned Weller.
Urbana 52, Wootton 21
No details were provided. The Hawks will wrestle at top-seeded Northwest on Thursday in the semifinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 71, Smithsburg 18
The Lions (17-2) got off to a 26-1 start and crushed the Leopards.
Walkersville was led by Kenyon Johnson, who finished with 19 points, and Shaden Hansen, who had 11 points and three steals. Darius Eubank and Jaden Sasu each dished out three assists.
Oakdale 62, S. Hagerstown 56
The Bears (13-7) were led by Evan Austin with 22 points and six steals.
Gage Linton scored 15 points. Dominic Nichols grabbed 10 rebounds.
Oakdale won the JV game 58-44. Adam Jelali led the bears with 15.
MSD 53, Greater Grace 46
The Orioles (15-7) earned their seventh straight win, getting 20 points and 11 rebounds from Jayden Orsi-Pedersen.
Dwayne Collins added 12 points, while Zeke Ortiz finished with nine points, 10 boards and six assists. Nathan Sheppeck had eight assists.
New Life 52, Calvary Christian 47
Reserve Jack Socash had 17 points and eight rebounds to help the Rams improve to 13-6, 10-2 Mason-Dixon Conference.
Logan Pfeifer had 13 points for New Life. Adrian Amaya had nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jaleel Ambush had nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 50, Smithsburg 35
The Lions’ Aayana Teasley came off the bench to score 11 points, while Ciara Simms scored 10.
Jill Silver added nine points and five rebounds. Addison Boram had six assists, five boards and three steals.
Walkersville won JV game 51-34. Paige Miller had a team-high 14 points.
North Hagerstown 52, Tuscarora 36
The Titans’ Laney Barton scored 15 points, while Natalie Lepkowski added 10 in defeat. Lauren Dowdie grabbed 14 rebounds, while Zizi Oji had 12.
Frederick 58, T. Johnson 34
TJ (2-17) was led by Samiyah Abdul-Khabir’s 11 points. Tamanii Littles contributed seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Abbie Jennings had six rebounds.
Greater Grace 62, MSD 36
Jacqundia Fuller led the Orioles with 12 points in defeat. Ava Willamson added nine points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.
