TRACK AND FIELD
Class 3A West Regionals
The Linganore boys and girls swept the team championships with 135 points apiece in the meet held earlier this week at Oakdale High School.
The Lancer boys defeated runner-up Springbrook 135-91. Tuscarora was third (89), and Oakdale was fourth (81.5). Linganore received six first place finishes, including a pair from Jack Sears.
The Lancer girls defeated Springbrook 135-114.5. Oakdale was third (106), and TJ was fourth (81.5). Linganore had five wins, led by two from Caroline Perrone.
Local boys state qualifiers:
Frederick — Arthur Core (110 hurdles, regional champ, 14.93), 4x100 (regional champ, 43.39; Nashon McKinney-Spear, Newton Essiem, Joseph Poleate, Reginald Snowden); Esdras Fom-Kamden (shot put); Joseph Poleate (200).
Linganore — Jack Sears (1,600, regional champ, 4:23.82; 3,200, regional champ, 9:35.68); Jacob Cannon (shot put, regional champ, 49-11.25); Logan Rich (discus, regional champ, 143-10); Timmy Conner (high jump, regional champ, 5-11); Quinn Rich (pole vault); Aaron Dufresne (100); Samuel Metzner (800, 1,600); Kyle Walker (800).
Oakdale — Mason Scott (110 hurdles; 300 hurdles, regional champ, 41.13); 4x100 (Evan Austin, Cameron Dorner, Kristian Moore, Samuel Starrs); 4x400 relay (regional champ, 3:26.10; Bavan Nadarajah, Abhishek Mudireddy, Connor Pamplin, Joseph Mambo); 4x800 (Nathan Wooster, Ryan Brightman, Abhishek Mudireddy, Sam Skinner); Nicholas Redman (discus); Samuel Starrs (pole vault, regional champ, 15-9).
Thomas Johnson — Simon Essono (400, 200); 4x200 (regional champ, 1:31.08; Christopher Hall, Simon Essono, Leonard Taylor, Sean Snody); James Partlow (1,600); Dillen Owusu (pole vault).
Tuscarora — Edwin Niemandt (high jump).
Local girls state qualifiers:
Frederick — 4x400 (Kennedy Adams, Kaitlynn Morton, Jacoya Cartnail-Riddick, Jazmine Robertson).
Linganore — Mikayla Moxley (800, 1,600); Caroline Perrone (1,600, regional champ, 5:13.61; 3,200, regional champ, 11:08.26); Katelin DeFilippis (3,200, 1,600); Melanie Barger (100 hurdles, regional champ, 16.26, 300 hurdles); 4x400 (Gemma Davies, Audrey Meadows, Mikayla Moxley, Juliana Nardini); 4x800 (regional champ, 9:57.83; Lucy Ellis, Gemma Davies, Audrey Meadows, Mikayla Moxley); Skyler Turner (discus); Juliana Nardini (high jump,regional champ, 5-2).
Oakdale — Ellen Gill (300 hurdles, regional champ, 46.24); 4x800 (Sarah Anderson, Hailey Hallenberg, Natalie Dempsey, Caylin Walker); Lillian Schultz (pole vault); Olivia Teehan (pole vault).
Thomas Johnson — Ella Wilson (800, regional champ, 2:23.61; 1,600); Elisa Ramos (pole vault); Brunell Owusu (pole vault).
Tuscarora — 4x100 (Taylor Hilliard, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Katherine Vine, Heidi Nkrumah); Taylor Hilliard (shot put); Jianna Rogers (high jump); Khady Ndiaye (triple jump).
Class 2A West Regionals
Middletown’s Ava Allen was the star of the meet at Oakdale High, where she won a trio of events and qualified for states in a total of four as the Knights finished second in the team standings to champion Oakland Mills.
On the boys side, Walkersville was the county’s top finisher in third place.
Local boys state qualifiers:
Middletown — Levi Zilneus (high jump, regional champ, 6-2).
Walkersville — Aidan Simmons (100); Jonathan Hombach (pole vault, regional champ, 12-3); 4x100 (Andrew Simmons, Tobenna Ogwulu, Travis Buakah, Aidan Simmons); 4x400 (Tobenna Ogwulu, Nathaniel Crosse, Jordan Reese, Travis Buakah).
Local girls state qualifiers:
Middletown — Ava Allen (100 hurdles, regional champ, 14.82; pole vault, regional champ, 12-6; triple jump; regional champ, 37-0; long jump); Sophie Frizzell (300 hurdles); Hayley Lucido (400, regional champ, 58.71; long jump); 800, regional champ, 2:25.31); Campbell Caldwell (1,600); Lipinski Alivia (pole vault); Haille Otto (triple jump); 4x200 (Kaylee Franklin, Haille Otto, Hayley Lucido, Sophie Frizzell); 4x400 (regional champ, 4:14.35; Lillian Hoyt, Haille Otto, Kaylee Franklin, Sophie Frizzell).
Walkersville — Valerie Boards (100, regional champ, 12.53; 200, regional champ, 25.70).
TENNIS
Class 3A West Region I
Boys Singles
Quarterfinals
Knight (FHS) def. Ferguson (TJHS), 6-1, 6-2; Cruz (SHHS) def. Burger (NHHS), 0-6, 6-3, 10-5; Mercier (THS) def. Vlha (LHS), 6-2, 6-1.
Semifinals
Novitski (OHS) def. Knight (FHS), 6-0, 6-0; Mercier (THS) def. Cruz (SHHS), 6-0, 6-1.
Girls Singles
Quarterfinals
Frye (THS) wins by forfeit; Warren (TJHS) def. Miller (OHS), 6-0, 6-0; Baker (LHS) wins by forfeit.
Semifinals
Frye (THS) def. Weaver (NHHS), 6-0, 6-0; Warren (TJHS) def. Baker (LHS), 6-0, 6-0
Boys Doubles
Quarterfinals
Moore/Farmer (SHHS) def. Johnson/Weigand (LHS), 6-0, 6-3; Wernau/Parker (OHS) def. Taylor/Miller (THS), 6-4, 2-6, 10-4; Foster/Jones (NHHS) def. Borntreger/Marquart (TJHS), 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals
Zou/Sharma (FHS) def. Moore/Farmer (SHHS), 6-3, 6-0; Foster/Jones (NHHS) def. Wernau/Parker (OHS), 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.
Girls Doubles
Quarterfinals
Finn/Smith (NHHS) def. Pabis/Candland (OHS), 6-3, 6-1; Fritz/Frushour (SHHS) def. Worley/Ibarra (LHS), 6-0, 6-1; Stevens/Lombardo (TJHS) win by forfeit.
Semifinals
Taylor/Ki (THS) def. Finn/Smith (NHHS), 6-4, 3-6, 11-9; Fritz/Frushour (SHHS) def. Stevens/Lombardo (TJHS), 6-3, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals
Wetrogan/Smarick (LHS) win by forfeit; Troxell/Sokol (SHHS) def. Knight/Watts (NHHS), 6-2, 7-5; Gupta/Anspach (THS) def. Bora/Jani (TJHS), 6-0, 6-2.
Semifinals
Burkhard/Mitchel (OHS) def. Wetrogan/Smarick (LHS), 6-1, 6-0; Gupta/Anspach (THS) def. Troxell/Sokol (SHHS), 6-4, 6-1.
