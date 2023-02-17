BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 67, Catoctin 35
Zion Ntemi had a team-high 14 points to help the Lions end the regular season with a record of 20-2, 12-0 CMC Gambrill.
Kenyon Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds for Walkersville. Shaden Hansen had 10 points and four rebounds.
Walkersville’s JV team finishes with a 20-0 record after beating Catoctin 74-42. Josiah Teasley led the Lions with 34 points, and Jordan Bennett scored 11.
Oakdale 65, North Hagerstown 46
Gage Linton had 22 points and six rebounds, and Dominic Nichols had double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bears.
Will Rodriguez had 13 points and nine rebounds for Oakdale (14-8).
Brunswick 59, Williamsport 46
Ethan Genos had 18 points and nine rebounds to help the Railroaders beat the visiting Wildcats.
Ricky Cicmanec had 15 points and seven rebounds for Brunswick. Garrett Bowie had 11 points, four steals and three assists. Jackson Dudley had four assists and four steals.
Brunswick won the JV game 64-24. Colin Pearre had 21 points for the Railroaders, and Nate Borawski had 13 points.
TJ 61, Tuscarora 49
AJ Spencer had 23 points and four steals to help the Patriots beat the Titans.
Connor Roddy had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists for TJ (12-10, 7-7 CMC Spires). Avree Harris had 10 points.
Camron Harry had 26 points for the Titans, and Jaedon Welch scored 10.
TJ won the JV game 52-45. Damian Fair led the Patriots with 15 points, while Logan Keepers and Jakari Means each scored 14.
Middletown 63, Smithsburg 22
Brett Lucas had 16 points and four steals to help the Knights roll to a win over the Leopards.
Gabe Cottrell had nine points and four rebounds for Middletown. Andrew Liscinsky had eight points and three assists.
Middletown won the JV game 55-38. Britt Poffenbarger led the Knights with 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 43, North Hagerstown 36
The Bears overcame an early 11-0 deficit and improved to 16-6.
Taylor Berger and Alisa Ortiz each had 11 points for the Bears. Emma Carey and Alexis Rowe each had 10 rebounds. Skai Bayless had four assists.
Oakdale’s JV team finishes with a 19-0 record after beating Boonsboro. Mia Sims had 15 points for the Bears, and Kenzie Walker scored 12.
Williamsport 65, Brunswick 45
Cassidy Rhodes had 17 points, three assists and three steals to lead the Railroaders.
Ryley Backer had nine points, five assists, seven rebounds and three steals for Brunswick. Andie Welsh had 12 rebounds.
Williamsport won the JV game 43-16.
TJ 41, Tuscarora 36
The Patriots’ Ariana Opazo contributed 10 points with nine rebounds in the win. Jen Lombardo had 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Laney Barton had 12 points to lead the Titans. Natalie Lepkowski had 10 points. Zizi Oji had 11 rebounds. Lauren Dowdie had seven rebounds, and Lauren Ceresini had six boards.
TJ won the JV game 28-23, led by Lea Brown’s 14 points.
Linganore 67, South Hagerstown 18
Katie Healy had a game-high 12 points to help the Lancers finish the regular season with a 19-3 record.
Julia Mitchell had nine points and eight rebounds for Linganore. Gracie Wilson had nine points, and Delaney Andrews scored seven. The Lancers finished with 16 steals and 20 assists.
Middletown 58, Smithsburg 30
Enjoying a strong night from wherever she shot, Riley Nelson scored 26 points to help the Knights roll to a win over the Leopards.
Nelson hit 9 of 15 field goals, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. She also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Kathryn DeGrange had nine points, eight rebounds, six steals and two blocked shots for Middletown. Talia Jenkins had nine points and four rebounds. Clara Stamper had six rebounds. Kiley Coulby had five rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MSM 13, Longwood 9
Clinging to a one-run lead heading into the top of the ninth, the Mount scored four runs to help seal its first season-opening win since 2019.
Efrain Correa Jr.'s RBI double and Brady Drawbaugh's RBI single highlighted the Mount's ninth-inning rally.
Leadoff hitter Tyler Long went 3-for-3 with two walks, two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored for the Mount. Freshman pitcher JB Manarchuck grabbed his first win as a Mountaineer, while freshman Jett Slepak worked the final three innings to record his first save as a Mountaineer.
