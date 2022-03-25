SOFTBALL
Walkersville 4, Tuscarora 0
The Lions’ Caroline Hinkelman threw a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits with 10 strikeouts.
Madison Lepeonka and Hailey Putnam each had two hits.
Avery Neuman took the loss for the Titans, going six innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out 11.
Mackenzie Facine had two hits for Tuscarora. Neuman stole two bases.
South Carroll 10, Frederick 2
The Cadets’ Lauren Routzahn had a triple, a walk and and a run scored. Paige Hall pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.
Urbana 7, South Hagerstown 4
The Hawks’ Delaney Reefe blasted a two-run homer in the first inning, went 3-for-3 at the plate and earned the win with a complete-game.
She scattered eight hits while striking out nine and walking six.
Charlotte Wilson added two hits, including a double. Carleigh Magers went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Cici Bullock had two hits for Urbana (1-1).
Thomas Johnson 17, Oakdale 1
Samiyah Abdul-Khabir went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, driving in four runs as the Patriots rolled.
Andrea Larson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Briyana Wright had two hits, two RBIs and scored four runs. Grace Roark hit a home run. Sydney Martin-Gonciarz had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Jordan Gugliuzza had two hits.
The Bears’ Tara Sothoron had two hits.
BASEBALL
Tuscarora 7, Walkersville 1
The Titans’ Kade Linton pounded a home run, while Drew DeSanto pitched six innings, scattering six hits with an earned run and seven strikeouts.
Luke Maryuncz had two hits and two RBIs. Riley Donovan had a pair of hits and runs. Andrew Edwards doubled. Dominic Gomez and Ryan DeSanto each drove in two runs.
Walkersville’s Andrew McElwain had two hits, including a triple. Seth Boledovic also had two hits.
Linganore 7, North Hagerstown 5
The Lancers erased a multi-run deficit in the seventh inning to claim the win.
Ben Moore had the game-tying double, while Josh Sachar had the game-winning hit.
Michael Dodson had a double.
Ben Boyer got the win in relief. Austin May got the save.
BOYS LACROSSE
Urbana 6, Fallston 4
Jacob Ward and Hunter Bryant contributed two goals apiece in Thursday’s victory.
Poolesville 9, St. John’s Catholic Prep 5
The Falcons pulled out a four-goal win in the Vikings’ inaugural boys lacrosse game at Warner Stadium.
Tyler Grove made 11 saves for SJCP. Alex Piraino recorded a hat trick and won eight faceoffs. Max Piraino and Keller Neuman each added a goal.
The Vikings fell to 0-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Park 16, St. John’s 11
The Vikings (2-1) had a trio of three-goal scorers in Maddie Rydzewski, Kaylee Storm and Kristina Hindle.
Rydzewski added three assists. Storm and Hindle each had one with six draw controls.
TRACK AND FIELD
MSD competed in the Quinn Hoover meet on Thursday at Clear Spring. The Orioles’ Keanu Herzig-Wilcox (110-meter hurdles) and Ethan Sheppeck (long jump) led the MSD boys with second-place finishes.
TENNIS
Boys
North Hagerstown 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Foster def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-0; Mir def. Pulido, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Burger/Jones def. Joyal/Vlha, 6-4, 7-6; Gupta/Watts def. Johnson/Weigand, 6-1, 6-0; Gadon/Navarette def. Morris/Boateng, 7-6, 6-4.
Oakdale 4, TJ 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Ferguson, 6-0, 6-0; Jani (TJ) def. Bhetalam, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7.
Doubles: Parker/Mitchel (O) def. Bedwell/Borntreger, 6-3, 6-1; Lopez Duke/Wernau (O) def. Quiroa/Steven,s 6-2, 6-1; Taneja/Wyatt (O) def. Leache/Penaranda, 6-0, 6-1.
Urbana 5, South Hagerstown 0
Singles: Lowery def. Sokol, 6-1, 6-0; Ahuja def. Farmer, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Joshi/Kurian def. Cruz/Moore, 6-1, 6-0; Harish/Kota def. Demers/Runfola, 6-0, 6-0; Garvey/Husain def. Conrad/Tran, 6-0, 6-0.
Frederick 5, South Carroll 0
Singles: Sharma def. Cox, 6-3, 6-2; Knight def. Laurel, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Zou/McKay def. Stromberg/Dixon, 6-2, 6-3; Templeton/Udine def. Sealfon/Fritchie, 6-1, 7-5; Hrelian/Razanakoto def. Loden/Mossman, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (11-9).
Tuscarora 5, Walkersville 0
Singles: Anspach def. Winterle, 6-0, 6-0; Mercier def. Burns, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Miller/Taylor def. Parandapalli/Sharpe, 6-2, 6-2; Anspach/Min def. Puthumana/Rowley, 6-3, 6-1; Nzouakeu/Williams def. Gujalwar/Gilroy, 6-4, 6-2.
Brunswick 5, Smithsburg 0
Singles: B. Kennedy def. Liu, 6-4, 7-5; J. Kennedy def. Gray, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Hatch-Ahern def. Fouedian/Davis; Brunswick won Nos. 2 and 3 doubles by forfeit.
Girls
Oakdale 3, TJ 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Overman, 6-0, 6-0; Burkhard (O) def. Stevens, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Lombardo/Shue (TJ) def. Pavis/Candland, 6-2, 6-3; Miller/Yalamanchili (O) def. Marshall/Regules, 6-2, 6-1; Coblish/Elizalde (O) def. Martinez/Bohorquez, 6-0, 6-4.
Frederick 4, South Carroll 1
Singles: Zhu def. Reno, 6-0, 5-7, 1-0 (12-10); South Carroll won No. 2 singles by injury default. Doubles: Phillips/Pau def. Aliftiras/Rope, 6-3, 6-2; Wavery/Sharma def. Chesney/Kenede 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7); Ullman/Razanakoto def. Smith/O’Neill 6-0, 5-7,1-0 (10-7).
North Hagerstown 3, Linganore 2
Singles: Baker (L) def Finn, 5-7, 6-3 (10-8); Wetrogan (L) def. McAffe, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Knight/Smith (N) def. Ibarra/Webster, 6-2, 6-0; Galvan/Weaver (N) def. Webb/Pugh, 4-6, 6-1, (10-7); Gasaway/Hobbs (N) def. DePalma/Safsten, 6-1, 6-0.
Tuscarora 5, Walkersville 0
Singles: Frye def. Lui, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4); Gupta def. Bain, 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Ki/Taylor def. Riddlemoser, 7-6, (7-1), 7-5; Pepenel/Schneider def. Wells/Wambach, 6-2, 6-1; Martin/Josel def. Anderson/Hillman, 6-3, 6-3.
Brunswick 3, Smithsburg 2
Singles: Hillard (S) def. McDonald, 7-5, 3-6, (10-7); Razunguzwa (B) def. Eckelberger, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: RhoDes/Backer (B) def. Ranoff/Snyder, 7-5, 7-5; Shawver/Youngbi (B) def. Lineffy/Green, 6-1, 6-1; Luebehusen/Eichelberger (S) def. Powell/Powell, 6-4, 6-3.
