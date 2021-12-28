BOYS BASKETBALL

Liberty Holiday Tournament

Walkersville 75, S. Carroll 65

The Lions Improved to 6-1 on Tuesday night, getting 23 points and 10 rebounds from Josh Stevens.

Kenyon Johnson contributed 19 points and nine rebounds, while Shayden Hansen had 16 and six. Ty Campbell dished out six assists.

The Lions play Century on Wednesday.

Century 58, Catoctin 41

Ryan Burke led the Cougars with 15 points at the Liberty Holiday Tournament. Logan Williams added 10 points.

Fannett-Metal Christmas Tournament

MSD 70, Fannett-Metal 50

The Orioles pulled away with a 23-point third quarter in the first round.

They were led by Jaden Joseph’s 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Ethan Sheppeck added 16 points and five boards, while Nathan Sheppeck had 10 points, six assists and four steals.

MSD (5-1) faces McConnellsburg for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FSK 61, Oakdale 52

The Bears (2-4) dropped another close game at FSK’s holiday tournament.

Oakdale was led by Taylor Berger with 10 points and four steals. Brynn Ohlhoff had eight points with nine rebounds. Jane Rape scored eight points with eight rebounds, while Mikayla Carey scored eight points with five boards.

Manchester Valley 57, Walkersville 43

The host Mavericks opened the game with a 14-0 run that propelled them to victory in a holiday tournament.

Gracey Bowers scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and also had four steals. Jill Silver scored 12 with four steals.

