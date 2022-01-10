GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walkersville 53, Smithsburg 5

The visiting Lions were led by Jill Silver, who had 15 points, three steals and three assists on Monday night.

Gracey Bowers chipped in 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds with three steals. Emma Bowers had seven rebounds and four assists.

Walkersville won the JV game 58-18, led by Aayana Teasley’s 16 points.

Boonsboro 44, Brunswick 39

The Warriors sealed the win by hitting foul shots down the stretch.

Brunswick was led by Ryley Backer with 13 points and seven steals. Cassidy Rhodes added 10 points. Kara Graves had 10 rebounds.

Boonsboro won the JV game 43-26.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boonsboro 64, Brunswick 37

Ethan Genos paced the Railroaders with 18 points, adding five rebounds.

Cameron Cornett grabbed six boards, while Ricky Cicmanec had three steals.

Brunswick won the JV game 36-35. The Roaders’ Kaiden Duncan and Michael Santamaria each scored eight points.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Boys

TJ 98, Brunswick 55

Multi-event winners: TJ — Jay Parente, Garrett Frank, Mateo Rojas, Zane Dorsey, Jackson Leache, Ben Marshall.

Linganore 114, Catoctin 22

Multi-event winners: Linganore — Jordan Grab, Will Jordan, Brendan Hanlon, Luke DeMember, Brody Hanlon.

Girls

TJ 105, Brunswick 60

Multi-event winners: TJ — Grace Pilch, Abby Regan, Brenna Moltere, Delany Regan, Bella Marriott. Brunswick — Ella Machens. Diving winner: Bella Marriott, TJ.

Linganore 131 Catoctin 40

Multi-event winners: Linganore — Peyton Orlando, Kelly Safsten, Shea Cencula, Maeve Smarick, Emily Lotito, Emily Jonas, Ellie Kahwajy. Catoctin — Kay Buhrman. Diving winner: Danielle Koogle, Linganore.

