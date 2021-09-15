GOLF

Walkersville 188, Williamsport 219

Easton Shankle shot a 39 to help the Lions beat the Wildcats at Black Rock, Walkersville’s David Nuckolls carded a 46.

Middletown 169, Tuscarora 176

Steven Hartman shot a 39 to lead the Knights over the Titans at Musket Ridge.

Ryan Johnson led Tuscarora with a 41.

BOYS SOCCER

Frederick 6, Catoctin

Ivan Quijada had two goals to lead the Cadets to a win a game shortened by lightning.

Hugo Merry, Kevin Urbina, Zander Templeton and Denzel Rodriguez each had one goal for Frederick. Nikolas Gusman-Macol and Edilson Barbosa each had one assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

Frederick 5, Brunswick 0

Catherine O'Driscoll and Julia Osborne each had two goals for the Cadets.

Sidney Tucci had one goal for Frederick, while Lizzie Goodwin, Osborne and Lindsay DeLauder each had one assist. Goalie Abby Effland had three saves.

