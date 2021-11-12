FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 2A West regional second round
Oakland Mills 42, Walkersville 41 OT
Walkersville’s Jeremiah Franklin accounted for five touchdowns — four rushing and one passing — in a back-and-forth affair, but the visiting Lions fell in overtime on Friday night in Columbia.
Franklin rushed 32 times for 116 yards. His touchdown throw came on the second overtime possession as he was being tackled on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
That tied the score. But Walkersville's 2-point attempt failed, ending the game.
The Lions' Rony Lopez rushed 17 times for 131 yards while Jae Sean Fulton ran 13 times for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Walkersville's season ended with a 7-4 record.
Glenelg 21, Middletown 3
The Knights’ season ended with an 8-3 record. No game details were provided.
MSD 49, Revolution 0
Zion Ortiz scored a school-record six touchdowns and rushed for 233 yards as the Orioles improved to 8-2.
His TD runs came from 6, 26, 18, 23, 55 and 88 yards.
MSD's Ethan Sheppeck added a 60-yard TD run. He added nine tackles on defense.
Mepper Beshears led the Orioles with 11 tackles. Nathan Sheppeck and Zion Ortiz each had an interception.
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A state quarterfinals
Leonardtown 3, Urbana 2
Scores: 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 15-13. The Hawks’ season ended with 17-4 record. No match details were provided.
MEN’S WATER POLO
Johns Hopkins 13, Mount St. Mary’s 12
It came down to the last second, and the Blue Jays walked off with the game-winning goal as time expired.
Kiahi Horan led the Mountaineers for the second straight contest, scoring four times. Jason O’Donnell and Jason Fitch supplied multi-goal games. Marko Kruska enjoyed a solid game, particularly in the first half, stopping 12 shots and scoring once.
CORRECTION
The playoff football game capsules on B1 Friday contained errors. The games taking place Friday and Saturday are the second round of regionals, not regional semifinals. Also, the potential matchups that were mentioned in each playoff capsule for the next round were incorrect because the MPSSAA will reseed all of the remaining teams ahead of next week’s state quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.