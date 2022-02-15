BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 59, Middletown 56
Walkersville coach Mike Mathis earned the 400th victory of his coaching career by leading the Lions (17-4) past their rivals and seizing the CMC Gambrill Division championship on Tuesday night.
Josh Stevens led the Lions with 25 points, five assists and four steals. Brandon Buschman added 11 points. Shaden Hansen had 12 rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 63-27, with Dylan White scoring 13 for the Lions.
Linganore 71, Tuscarora 51
Timmy Conner had a game-high 38 points for the Lancers.
Mason Porter had 14 points and eight assists for Linganore (17-2). Ryan Lang and Cole Stansbury each had nine points. Lang had 11 rebounds, while Andrew Young had nine boards.
The Titans got 14 points and 10 boards from Malik Witherspoon, while Camron Harry scored 13.
Tuscarora won the JV game 41-37, with the Titans’ John Ubiera scoring 15.
Brunswick 72, Clear Spring 63
Ricky Cicmanec paced the Roaders’ win with 16 points, seven assists and four steals.
Cameron Cornett and Ethan Genos each added 15 points. Bryton Schnur grabbed nine rebounds, while Ethan Genos had seven. Caleb Shullenbarger had five steals.
Brunswick won the JV game 52-30, led by Jake Genos (18 points) and Michael Santamaria (16).
Williamsport 64, Catoctin 50
The Cougars’ Ryan Burke scored 12 points, while Colin Toms added 11. Matt Offutt dished out 11 assists.
TJ 73, Urbana 58
The visiting Patriots’ Cecil Doherty scored 15 points with nine rebounds.
Jaiden Pritchard scored 12 points with five rebounds and seven assists for TJ (13-6). Billy Coughlin and Sam Larbi each scored 10 points, with Larbi adding seven rebounds and four assists.
TJ won the JV game 51-45. Christian Contreras scored 19 for TJ, while Jacob Hnath had 14, and Bracen Simmons scored 11.
Frederick Warriors 59, Highland View Academy 50
Caleb Passarelli had 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Warriors (20-4).
Mica Kojic had 16 points for the Warriors, David Homans had nine points and four assists and Aaron Chew had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Mt. Airy Christian Academy 55, MSD 30
Mepper Beshears had eight points and seven rebounds for the Orioles (18-7).
Nathan Sheppeck had five assists and five rebounds for MSD, and Ethan Guttler had seven points and four rebounds.
New Life 60, Shalom Academy 53
Adrian Amaya had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Rams improve to 10-5.
New Life’s Kyle Court had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
FCA 62, Carroll Christian 33
Four Frederick Christian Academy players scored in double figures to help the Defenders improve to 16-3.
Nathan Bowes had 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals for FCA. Jonny Canning had 16 points and six rebounds, Adriel Wade had 10 points and four steals and Caleb Page had 10 points and eight rebounds. Nate Canning had six assists, and Greg Quire had six rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 37, Williamsport 36
Emily Williams sealed the Cougars’ victory in a back-and-forth game with two late foul shots as they improved to 18-1.
Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Wivell added 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Catoctin won the JV game 39-21, with Kayden Glotfelty scoring 13 points and Bekah Zentz 10 points.
Walkersville 49, Middletown 41
Ry Brunner led the Lions with a game-high 15 points, including 10 to help stake Walkersville to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter.
Addison Boram had nine points and six rebounds for Walkersville, Jill Silver had nine points and five rebounds. Gracey Bowers had eight points, and Emma Bowers had six rebounds, three steals and five assists.
Breonah Lawyer had 11 points for the Knights. Riley Nelson added nine points and six assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 39-27. Liyana Ali-Goukoye led the Lions with 17 points, and Aayana Teasley scored 16. The Knights’ Clara Stamper scored eight points.
Urbana 53, TJ 31
The Hawks improved to 19-0, receiving 11 points apiece from Carmen Kweti and Hannah Miles.
Reagan McMahon added 10 rebounds. Miles had seven, while Kweti had six, and Cassidy Irish contributed seven.
Trinity Lindblade scored 15 points for TJ, while Jasmine Harding had three blocks and six rebounds.
Urbana won the JV game 40-36. TJ’s Samiyah Khabar scored 12 points.
Frederick 45, Oakdale 23
The Cadets’ surged to their ninth straight win, setting up a showdown Friday with unbeaten Urbana.
Frederick’s Sydney Huskey scored 23 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Senior Asha Lacet finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Aubree Murray grabbed 17 rebounds with six blocks.
The Bears’ McKenna Witt scored five points. Brynn Ohlhoff and Ryleigh Alcala each had six rebounds.
Brunswick 43, Clear Spring 41
Brunswick’s Ryley Backer hit the game-winning layup with 16 seconds left.
Cassidy Rhodes had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Railroaders. Abbey Bolingbroke had eigth points and 13 rebounds, and Backer had seven points and four assists.
Clear Spring won the JV game 27-14.
Frederick Warriors 66, Highland View Academy 21
Ella Bennett led the Warriors (24-1) with 20 points.
Sadie Ryan had 16 points, seven steals and four assists for the Warriors, and Tay McDonald had 13 points and five assists. Miriam Narat had eight points and nine rebounds, and Elaina Ferguson had nine rebounds.
Mt. Airy Christian Academy 44, MSD 39
Citrine Lummer led the Orioles with 15 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Jade Macedo had nine points and five rebounds for MSD (13-12). Truly Austin had four steals and four assists, and Kaylieah Fuller had 19 rebounds.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Towson 13, Mount St. Mary’s 8
Griffin McGinley made 15 saves while Steven Schmitt scored twice to pace the Mount at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson.
MSM trailed 6-4 at halftime before the Tigers used a 6-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters to claim the victory.
Noah Daniels added a goal and two assists for th Mount (1-2). Kyle Cullen finished with three assists. Connor Beals and Daniels each had six ground balls in the game.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 13 Messiah University 74, Hood 29
The Blazers’ Nikki Etchison, Jenna Davis-Hans and Philippa Clouse tied for the team-lead with six points each.
Morgan Anderson grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Messiah outrebounded Hood 43-27 and held a 44-16 advantage in points in the paint.
