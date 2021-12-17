GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 63, Brunswick 55, OT
The host Lions outscored the Railroaders 13-5 in overtime for the win after Brunswick’s Cassidy Rhodes forced overtime with a basket late in regulation.
Walkersville was led by Jill Silver with 24 points. Abby Albertson had a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Bowers contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
The Railroaders’ Rhodes drained eight 3-pointers en route to 38 points. She scored the tying basket at the end of the fourth quarter off a long pass by Ryley Backer. Rhodes was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.
Rhodes added six rebounds and four steals. Backer had eight points, four boards and five assists. Abbey Bolingbroke added nine rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 58-17. Aayana Teasley led the Lions with 19 points.
Frederick 61, North Hagerstown 41
After trailing by five points at the end of the opening quarter, the host Cadets outscored the Hubs 52-27 the rest of the way for the win.
Frederick was led by Brianna Feifer’s 23 points. Sydney Huskey added 11 points to go with 11 steals. Jacoya Cartnail-Riddick scored 10, while Asha Lacet compiled 17 rebounds.
Catoctin 47, Smithsburg 8
The host Cougars moved to 4-0, led by Emma Wivell’s 17 points, six steals and eight rebounds.
Emily Williams added five steals, while Paige Smith grabbed eight boards.
Catoctin won the JV game.
Linganore 43, Oakdale 39
The host Lancers edged the Bears behind Meg Hummel’s 18 points.
Bears leaders were Sam Blaylock (12 points), Caroline Atwill (10 points, four rebounds, four steals) and Ryleigh Alcala (five rebounds).
Urbana 69, Tuscarora 38
The Hawks had three players score in double figures, paced by Alanna Tate’s 20 points. She added six rebounds.
Hannah Miles contributed 18 points, while Cassidy Irish had 11 points and five boards.
Middletown 50, Boonsboro 27
The visiting Knights’ Kathryn DeGrange and Kiley Coulby each scored 12 points in the rout.
Riley Nelson tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Bri Horman added 10 points and four steals, while Kiley Coulby had six rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game 28-22. Brianna Lee had 13 points for the Knights.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick 78, North Hagerstown 45
Maxwell Harriday led the visiting Cadets’ rout with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Winslow Henson and Ivan Quijada each added 10 points, while Henson grabbed six boards. Chris Metevia scored nine with four assists.
Smithsburg 68, Catoctin 35
Brendan Ott and Logan Malcholski each scored eight points to lead the Cougars. Ott added six steals.
TJ 59, S. Hagerstown 37
Oscar Contreras contributed 17 points as the host Patriots improved to 2-1.
TJ’s Cecil Doherty scored nine points with 11 rebounds and three blocks.
TJ also won the JV game.
Walkersville 65, Brunswick 33
Brandon Bushman led the Lions’ onslaught with 14 points as 11 Walkersville players scored.
The visiting Lions’ Shayden Hansen added 13 points and five rebounds, while Josh Stevens scored 12 with five boards.
The Railroaders’ Ethan Genos had 10 points and six rebounds, while Caleb Shullenbarger had three steals.
Walkersville won the JV game 43-19, getting nine points from Austin Mogollon.
