GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 2A West Quarterfinal
Walkersville 19, North Hagerstown 8
Natalie Meyer’s seven-point night (two goals, five assists) sent the Lions past the Hubs on Wednesday.
Chloe Gaines chipped in four goals and an assist for Walkersville, while Samantha McDonough and Grace McMurry both had hat tricks. Abby Atallah scored twice, while Skylar McDonough, Claire McMurry, Mackenzie Rose and Aaliyah Oliveira each added a goal.
Cheyanne Offutt made seven saves. The Lions play at Middletown in Friday’s regional semifinal.
IAAM B Conference Semifinal
St. John’s 18, Friends 1
The Vikings extended their winning streak to 14 with an easy victory in the semifinals. SJCP will face Park School in Saturday’s championship.
The Vikings were led by Maya Graham with four goals and three assists. Kaylee Storm, Kristina Hindle and Rylan Piccolo each had hat tricks. Storm added four assists and three draw controls, Hindle had two assists and five draw controls, and Piccolo also chipped in a pair of assists.
Addison Scanlon had two goals, two assists and three draw controls. Emelia Tippett had two goals and an assist. Grace Galanis had a goal and a draw control.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 2A West Quarterfinal
Walkersville 19, North Hagerstown 0
Ethan Patrick piled up 11 points (six goals, five assists) for the Lions as they shut out the Hubs.
He was joined in the offensive explosion by six-point scorers Jack Hafler (five goals, one assist) and Hayden Hanson (one goal, five assists). Angelo Torres had a hat trick for Walkersville, while Ethan Guillott and Carson Finch both registered a goal and two assists. Brad Whitehouse scored twice and had a helper.
Finch won nine faceoffs, and Torres secured eight. The team totaled 29 ground balls, led by six each from Finch and Torres.
The Lions travel to Poolesville for Friday’s regional semifinal.
Class 3A West Quarterfinal
Thomas Johnson 17, South Hagerstown 3
Beckett Tayler went off for six goals as the Patriots rolled.
Theo Wathieu, Lucas Tessarollo and Josh Lindblade each scored twice, with Wathieu and Tessarollo both adding a pair of assists. Joey Cox made six saves.
TJ travels to Linganore on Friday for the regional semifinal.
TENNIS
FCPS Championships
Boys
Play-In Round
1st Singles: Harish (U) def. Burns (W), 6-0, 6-0; Hrelian (F) def. Burdette (C), 6-0, 6-0. 2nd Singles: Ahuja (U) def. Wisniewski (B), 6-0, 6-0; Weigand (L) def. Sullivan (C). 6-1, 6-2. 1st Doubles: Lugez/Gonugunta (U) def. Marquart/Quinnones (TJ), 6-1, 6-0; Puthumana/Sharpe (W) def. Martin/Torrado (C), 6-2, 6-2. 2nd Doubles: Kota/Liu (U) def. Brognard/Viera (M), 6-2, 6-1; Bedwell/Wright (TJ) def. Lee/Starliper (C), 6-1, 6-0. 3rd Doubles: Davis/Pan (F) def. Gieryna/Rojas (TJ), 6-2, 6-1.
Quarterfinals
3rd Doubles: Boledovic/Meyer (W) def. Day/Rengen (O), 7-5, 2-6, 13-11; Khawaja/Mahadev (U) def. Alvarez/Williams (T), 6-0, 6-2.
Girls
Play-In Round
1st Singles: Worley (L) def. Andrew (C), 6-0, 6-3; Gupta (T) def. Racheff (F), 6-0, 6-0. 2nd Singles: Pepenel (T) def. Kaminski (M), 6-1, 6-0; Miller (W) def. Glass (C), 6-2, 6-1. 1st Doubles: Miller/Coblish (O) def. Troxell/Perhach (C) by default; Phillips/Pau (F) def. Ham/Mandava (L) by default. 2nd Doubles: Broder/Kariveda (U) def. Benco/McCoy (L), 6-0, 6-1; Duggal/Yalamanchili (O) def. Parsons/Williams (C), 2-6, 6-2, 10-6. 3rd Doubles: Nayeem/Sierra (U) def. Portillo/Contreras (L), 6-2, 6-0; Cheek/Estero (F) def. Holden/Mucker (C), 6-3, 6-3.
Quarterfinals
2nd Singles: Pepenel (T) def. Croghan (U), 6-2, 6-1.
