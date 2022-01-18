GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 58, TJ 38
Walkersville opened up the lead in second quarter en route to victory, hitting 10 3-pointers along the way on Tuesday night.
Ry Brunner led the host Lions with 15 points. Gracey Bowers had 13 points, four assists and four steals. Emma Bowers grabbed eight rebounds, while Natalie Meyer added four assists and five rebounds.
Trinity Lindblade paced the Patriots (1-8) with 24 points and four assists. Jasmine Hardy added nine points, four blocks and seven rebounds, while Shawn Jones had nine rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 41-23. Phoebe Clever led the Lions with 14 points. TJ’s Gabby Lindblade scored seven points.
Manchester Valley 49, Tuscarora 28
Agee Frazier scored 14 for the Titans.
Westminster 51, Linganore 42
Julia Mitchell paced the visiting Lancers (6-3) with 14 points and four rebounds. Kayleigh Lake added nine points, four rebounds and four blocked shots.
Linganore won the JV game 46-20. The Lancers’ Maddie Allen scored 14.
MSD 42, Fairfax Hawks 32
The Orioles (5-10) pulled away in the third quarter, when they held the Hawks to four points.
Citrine Lummer contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals. Sigridura Junc added nine points with five rebounds. Kaylieah Fuller had eight rebounds, while Alona Zfata had four assists and three steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 81, Manchester Valley 63
Latrell Mark posted 20 points, eight assists and four steals as the visiting Titans rolled.
Ayden Hurley added 15 points, while James Miller scored 10.
Tuscarora won the JV game 35-31, getting 13 points from Elijah Miller and 10 from Gianni Giles.
Oakdale 58, Middletown 38
The visiting Bears had a pair of 20-point scorers in the victory, receiving 26 from Cameron Dorner and 21 from Alex Hawkins.
Dominic Nichols had seven rebounds for Oakdale, while Evan Austin had six and Hawkins added five. Dorner and Austin each had three assists.
Oakdale won the JV game 52-37. Max McFarland had 15 points to lead the Bears.
Linganore 74, Westminster 53
Timmy Conner dropped 30 points with four steals as the host Lancers (9-1) handled the Owls.
Ryan Lang had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, adding five assists.
Mason Porter had six assists and rebounds.
Linganore also won the JV game.
WRESTLING
Urbana 46, North Hagerstown 33
106 — Caleb Kline (NH) won by forfeit; 113 — Chaz Rizak (U) won by forfeit; 120 — Nick Alahouzos (U) won by maj. dec. over Kagan Youngman; 126 — Adrian Wootten (NH) won by forfeit; 132 — Vince Corso (U) pinned Jacob Sottile, 0:23; 138 — Joseph McClellan (NH) dec. Sam Furr; 145 — Cody Shuth (NH) pinned Perry Zhou; 2:49; 152 — Thomas Monn (NH) pinned Andrew Bennett, 3:09; 160 — August Wageman (U) won by forfeit; 170 — Cole Kuhar (U) pinned Evan Rukich, 5:27; 182 — Anson Gentry (U) pinned Nicholas Bofeukonp, 0:31; 195 — Zach Keith (U) pinned Idris Milan, 5:39; 220 — Jacob Hart (NH) pinned Mayad Koujah, 3:20; 285 — Anthony Corso (U) pinned Colin Shek, 3:52.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
TJ 97, Tuscarora 72
Multi-event winners: TJ — Kyle Bumgardener, Jay Parente, Garrett Frank, Matteo Rojas, Ben Marshall. Diving winner: Logan Brown, Tuscarora.
Frederick 132, Catoctin 25
Mutli-event winners: Frederick — Ben Schattenberg, Alex Vlassopoulos, Ethan Tluszcz, Jacob Halloway, Caleb Lindell.
Girls
Tuscarora 109, TJ 71
Multi-event winners: Tuscarora — Sophie Routzahn, Laura Mancinelli, Jessica Castillo, Emily Fitzgerald, Allison Fitzgerald, Madison Slater. Diving winner: Callie Miller, Tuscarora.
Frederick 125, Catoctin 50
Mutli-event winners: Frederick — Rachael Bostian, Caroline Gregory, Samantha Fulton, Caroline Layman, Ella Wirth.
