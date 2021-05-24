BOYS LACROSSE
Walkersville 17, Catoctin 10
Ethan Guillott had five goals and two assists to lead the Lions on Monday night.
Nico McDonough four goals and two assists for Walkersville. Blake Shoemaker and Ethan Patrick each had two goals one assist. Gabe Staley had two goals, and Josh Henigin had one goal and two assists. Goalie Wil Muncy had four saves.
Mason Joy had four goals for the Cougars. Charlies Dougherty had three goals. and Brady Buffington and Nick Contreray each had one goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walkersville 27, Catoctin 3
Maggie Molnar (five goals, nine draw controls), Jordyn Miller (five goals, 10 draw controls) paced the Lions’ lopsided win.
Other Walkersville leaders were: Janey Wells (our goals, two assists), Chloe Gaines (four goals), Sam McDonough (three goals, five draw controls), Skylar McDonough (two goals), Meghan Welker (two goals) and Cheyanne Offutt (11 saves).
Linganore 14, Frederick 9
Nicole Sibold scored four goals to lead the Cadets (1-6). Loghan Lennox scored three, while Lizzie Goodwin had two. Mae Beins made 13 saves.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tuscarora girls, Brunswick boys win
The Tuscarora girls scored 87 points to win Saturday’s tri-meet over Brunswick (72) and Walkersville (20) at Brunswick High School. Meanwhile, Brunswick’s boys prevailed with 76 points over Walkersville (72) and Tuscarora (31).
Girls event winners: Tuscarora — Camille Markoff (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Nina Connors (1,600), Arianna Davey (discus), Khady Ndiaye (high jump, shot put, triple jump), Joelle Kimbembe (long jump), 4x100; Brunswick — 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, Elizabeth Willman (400, 800), Alison Laverty (3,200), Jena Rhodes (pole vault); Walkersville — Valerie Boards (100, 200).
Boys event winners: Brunswick — 4x800, Caleb Shullenbarger (800), Andrew McGillivray (1,600), Collin Bomysoad (3,200), William Richardson (discus), Jackson Tuomey (high jump, long jump, pole vault); Walkersville — Ethan Ajanakou (100, 200), Alex Stitely (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Travis Buakah (400), Robert Silinzy (triple jump); Tuscarora — Edwin Niemandt (high jump), Jacob Cannon (shot put).
