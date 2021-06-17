For the first time in over two years, Frederick County spring athletes will be vying for MPSSAA state titles.
With no state championships held in any spring sport last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, county athletes will be trying to get state crowns in baseball, lacrosse, track and field and tennis finals this weekend.
Here are events involving county teams scheduled for Friday:
Catoctin’s baseball team (9-6) plays St. Michaels in the Class 1A state championship game at 1 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. The Cougars are trying for their first state crown since 2013.
Urbana’s boys lacrosse team (11-0) plays Towson in the Class 3A state championship game at 5 p.m. at Loyola University. The Hawks are looking for their first state crown and the county’s first in boys lacrosse since Linganore accomplished the feat in 2016.
Locals will compete in the state track and field championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Lanham, with the Class 1A meet starting at 10 a.m. and the Class 4A meet starting at 4 p.m.
State tennis qualifiers from Frederick County (see below) will compete in state semifinals at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center, with 1A matches slated for 9 a.m. and 3A matches slated for 1 p.m.
Here are events involving local teams scheduled for Saturday:
Middletown’s girls lacrosse team (12-0) plays Queen Anne’s in the Class 2A state championship game at noon at Loyola University. This is the first state final for the Knights, who are trying to become the first Frederick County girls lacrosse team to win a state crown.
Locals will compete in the state track and field championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Lanham, with the Class 3A meet starting at 10 a.m. and the Class 2A meet starting at 4 p.m.
Local tennis players that advance will play in the finals at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center, with 1A matches set for 10 a.m. and 3A matches slated for 1 p.m. Only three county players, all in girls singles, have won state tennis titles — Middletown’s Bresha Byrd (1992), Linganore’s Katie Schafer (2008) and Oakdale’s Rani Jones (2019).
TENNIS
MPSSAA regional results
Frederick County players captured five regional crowns.
Four of those titles came in the Class 3A West tournament. Tuscarora’s Karthick Sankar won the boys singles titles and will face River Hill’s Alex Artazov in the state semifinals.
The other four Class 3A West regional champs came from Urbana. Shloka Tambat won the girls singles title and will play C.M. Wright’s Frances Ceballos in the state semifinals; Javin Ahuja and Rahul Harish won the boys doubles title and will play J.M. Bennett’s Noah Hornstein and Eric Hoffman in the state semifinals; Sophie Nielson and Lindsey Croghan won the girls doubles title and will play C.M. Wright’s Caroline Galant and Emily Moaddel in the state semifinals; and Claire Kim and Kevin Li won the mixed doubles title and will face Centennial’s Audrie Oaksmith and Keshav Ganapathy in the state semifinals.
In the 1A West tournament, Brunswick’s Cassidy Rhodes and Madison Shawver won the girls doubles title and will play Western Tech’s Imani Groce and Fiona Williamson in the state semifinals.
Here are regional tournament matches involving Frederick County players.
Class 3A West Boys Singles
Final—Karthick Sankar (Tuscarora) def. Adrian Barriga (Blake) 7-6 (0), 6-1. Semifinals—Sankar (T) def. Lleyton Foster (North Hagerstown) 6-1, 6-1. Quarterfinals—Sankar (T) def. Ayush Joshi (Urbana) 6-0, 6-0; Foster (NH) def. Nitish Sharma 6-1, 6-3. First round—Sankar (T) def. Naman Jani (TJ) 6-0, 6-0.
Class 3A West Girls Singles
Final—Shloka Tambat (Urbana) def. Bailey Hackney (Blake) 6-3, 6-2. Semifinals—Tambat (U) def. Madison Warren (TJ), 7-6 (1), 6-4. Quarterfinals—Tambat (U) def. Anny Frye (Tuscarora) 6-0, 6-2; Warren (TJ) def. Mae Crews (South Hagerstown) 6-0, 6-1.
Class 3A West Boys Doubles
Final—Javin Ahuja-Rahul Harish (Urbana) def. Ashiqur Rahman-Muhammad Rahman (Watkins Mill) 6-0, 6-1. Semifinals—Ahuja-Harish (U) def. Benjamin Farmer-Michael Moore (South Hagerstown) 6-0, 6-2. Quarterfinals—Ahuja-Harish (U) def. Wade Sappington-Ritik Gupta (Tuscarora) 6-2, 6-1; Farmer-Moore (SH) def. Jonas Marquart-Sam Bedwell (TJ) 6-2, 6-0. First round—Ahuja-Harish (U) def. Marshall Knight-Nathan Pan (Frederick) 6-2, 6-0.
Class 3A West Girls Doubles
Final—Sophie Nielson-Lindsey Croghan (Urbana) def. Asada Vactor-K’lor Simms (JFK) 6-0, 6-0. Semifinals—Nielson-Croghan (U) def. Alexandra Saunders-Maya Wells (South Hagerstown) 6-3, 6-0. Quarterfinals—Nielson-Croghan (U) def. Ellie Stevens-Jennifer Lombardo (TJ) 6-3, 6-1; Saunders-Wells (SH) def. Hannah Thompson-Jessica Kang (Tuscarora) 6-4, 6-0. First round—Saunders-Wells (SH) def. Faith Pau-Bipasha Shama (Frederick) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (8); Nielson-Croghan (U) def. Annie Smith-Erica Weaver (North Hagerstown) 6-0, 6-0.
Class 3A West Mixed Doubles
Final—Claire Kim-Kevin Li (Urbana) win via bye. Semifinals—Kim-Li (U) def. Ben Anspach-Kensley Taylor (Tuscarora) 6-2, 6-1; Quarterfinals—Kim-Li (U) def. Amanda Frushour-Patrick Hael (South Hagerstown) 6-2, 6-2; Anspach-Taylor (T) def. Drew Wallech-Jake Frazee (North Hagerstown) 6-2, 6-2, 1-0 (3). First round—Kim-Li (U) def. Morgan Burley-Pulkit Sharma (Frederick) 6-0, 3-0 (default); Wallech-Frazee (NH) def. Megan Bell-Sam Penaranda (TJ) by walkover.
Class 2A Boys Singles
Semifinals—Jae Yi (Poolesville) def. Tyler James (Middletown) 7-6 (6) 6-3. Quarterfinals—James (M) def. Dalton Markel (Linganore) 6-0, 6-0; Yi (P) def. Aidan Burns (Walkersville) 6-0, 6-0. First round—Yi (P) def. Sam Mitchel (Oakdale) 6-0, 6-0.
Class 2A Girls Singles
Semifinals—Angelina Zhao (Poolesville) def. Abigail Lieu (Walkersville) 6-1, 6-0. Quarterfinals—Lieu (W) def. Madison Baker (Linganore) 6-0, 6-1; Zhao (P) def. Morgan Overman (Oakdale) 6-0, 6-2. First round—Zhao (P) def. Ella Troxell (Middletown) 6-1, 6-0.
Class 2A West Boys Doubles
Quarterfinals—Robert Xu-Jeeva Padmanabhan (Poolesville) def. Carter Sharpe-Noah Stilwell (Walkersville), 6-0, 6-0. First round—Xu-Padmanabhan (P) def. Ananth Nair-Aidan Bliss (Middletown) 6-1, 6-0.
Class 2A West Girls Doubles
Semifinals—Suzanne Xu-Kaviya Kandaswamy (Poolesville) def. Kaitlyn Riddlemoser-Jenna Miner (Walkersville) 6-0, 6-0. Quarterfinals—Riddlemoser-Miner (W) def. Emily Kelley-Bella Worley (Linganore) 6-4, 6-4; Xu-Kandaswamy (P) def. Natalie Butler-Natalie Fox (Middletown) 6-1, 6-0. First round—Kelley-Worley (L) def. Polina Burkhard-Sierra Snow (Oakdale) 6-2, 6-7 (5), 1-0 (3).
Class 2A West Mixed Doubles
Semifinals—Shriya Yavasan-Ziyan Ahmed (Poolesville) def. Riley Cowperthwaite-Henry Nylen (Middletown) 6-7 (5), 6-2, 1-0 (2). Quarterfinals—Cowperthwaite-Nylen (M) def. Abby Wambach-Jakob Winterie (Walkersville) 6-2, 6-1; Yavasan-Ahmed (P) def. Josephine Sasse-Scott Parker (Oakdale) 6-2, 6-3.
Class 1A West Boys Singles
Quarterfinals—Evan Row (Boonsboro) def. Isaac Hatch (Brunswick) 6-0, 6-0.
Class 1A West Girls Singles
Semifinals—Kayda Shives (Clear Spring) def. Keira McDonald (Brunswick) 6-2, 6-3. Quarterfinals—McDonald (B) def. Jamie Shoemaker (Boonsboro) 6-1, 6-1; Shives (Clear Spring) def. Lily Smith (Catoctin) 6-1, 6-3.
Class 1A West Boys Doubles
Quarterfinals—Bryan Duft-Nick Stotler (Boonsboro) def. Zach Ahern-Joe Kennedy (Brunswick) 6-1, 6-2; Jacob Miller-Jake Hudson (Williamsport) def. Skyler Payne-Owen Burdette (Catoctin) 7-5, 6-3.
Class 1A West Girls Doubles
Final—Cassidy Rhodes-Madison Shawver (Brunswick). def. Abby Mandell-Kelli Mandell (Fort Hill) 6-4, 6-3. Semifinals—Rhodes-Shawver (B) def. Kendal Reed-Rylee Waters (Boonsboro) 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (8). Quarterfinals—Rhodes-Shawver (B) def. Keola Evans-Quin Law-Knotts (Catoctin) 6-2, 6-4.
Class 1A West Mixed Doubles
Final—Madison Werner-Connor Lewis (Mountain Ridge) def. Roe Razunguzwa-Ben Kennedy (Brunswick) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10). Semifinals—Razunguzwa-Kennedy (B) def. Chelsea Kreps-Mason Patterson (Williamsport) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (5). Quarterfinals—Razunguzwa-Kennedy (B) def. Rachel Rao-John Nadzam (Boonsboro) 6-0, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.