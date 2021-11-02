BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 1A West Region II final
Brunswick 2, Clear Spring 1
After trailing by a goal early in the game Tuesday, the host Railroaders scored the equalizer then got the game-winner from Logan Malone with about eight minutes left in the second half.
Malone scored after a ball was put in the box and flicked by Ryan Domathoti to Malone, who got a foot on it and beat the Blazers’ goalkeeper.
It was his 24th goal of the season.
After Clear Spring took the lead, Brunswick’s Will Burton scored on an assist from Malone late in the half.
The Roaders (12-3-1), who had 14 shots on goal in the game, got five saves from Finn McGannon.
Brunswick, which is enjoying its first winning season 2015, heads into the state quarterfinals. The regional champions will be seeded based on their records.
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” Brunswick coach Shawn Baker said.
Class 2A West Region II final
Glenelg 1, Middletown 0
The Knights finish the season 9-7-1.
GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
1A West II Regional Final
Brunswick 3, Boonsboro 2
Alexa Domathoti had two goals to help the Railroaders win their first regional crown in nine years.
This is Brunswick’s third regional crown, with the last coming when the Railroaders won their second in as many years in 2012.
Atiya Jackson had one goal for the Railroaders, and Ryley Backer had an assist. Keeper Sydney Williams had four saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.