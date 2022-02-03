BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 82, N. Hagerstown 66
Two Titans recorded double-doubles in Latrell Mark (18 points, 10 assists) and Malik Witherspoon (18 points, 11 rebounds) on Thursday night.
Drew DeSanto added 10 points, while Ayden Hurley scored 15.
North Hagerstown won the JV game 54-50. Tuscarora’s Xavier Grainger scored 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSD 53, Rockbridge Academy 41
Citrine Lummer scored 23 points, five rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Orioles (7-11).
Jade Macedo added 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Kaylieah Fuller added five boards and five steals.
Catoctin 53, Boonsboro 32
Taylor Smith had 15 points and five steals to help the Cougars beat the visiting Leopards at Thomas Johnson High School, where the game was played because of a water leak in Catoctin’s gym.
Paige Smith had 13 points for Catoctin (13-1). Emily Williams had 10 points and four assists, and Lily Gadra had six rebounds.
WRESTLING
Brunswick 59, TJ 24
120 — Jordan Herbert (B) won by forfeit; 126 — Nate Markham won by forfeit; 132 — Payton Dean won by forfeit; 138 — Daniel Zampino (T) pin Dean, 1:48. 145 — Morgon Corwine (B) pin Christion Hunt, 2:39; 152 — Mark Cooke (B) tech. fall Wilmer Dominguez, 18-2; 160 — Runkles (B) pin Benjamin Adkins, 0:51; 170 — Ryan Fitzgerald (T) pin Ben Wells, 0:51; 182 — Garrett Stottlemyer (T) pin Scott Haste, 0:12; 195 — Tucker Hargett (B) pin Jason Bonilla, 5:20; 220 — Nathan Muir (B) pin Cameron Maslan, 1:28; 285 — Enuel Addoquaye (T) pin Austin O’leary, 0:33; 106 — Evan Mullen won by forfeit; 113 — O’Conner (B) won by forfeit.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 68, Merrimack 58
Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball used a strong second quarter to pull ahead of the homestanding Merrimack Warriors. Holding their own on the defensive end in the second half, they coasted to a victory at Hammel Court.
Graduate student Kendall Bresee registered her 1,000th career point with foul shots at the 2:25 mark of the fourth quarter. That total combines her points between playing at George Washington and the Mount. The fifth-year player ended with a game-high 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting and seven free throws. She added nine rebounds, five assists and drew 10 fouls.
Kayla Agentowicz added 14 points in a 6-for-9 shooting effort with six rebounds. Isabella Hunt and Michaela Harrison posted double figures in the triumph.
