BASEBALL
Catoctin 8, Walkersville 0
Joey McMannis showcased his ace stuff for the Cougars, going the distance to no-hit the Lions on the road Monday. He struck out 14 in the performance while also cleaning up at the plate with a home run, double and four RBIs.
He was backed by a homer from Garrett Worth and a multi-hit day from Peyton Castellow. Catoctin (18-1) wrapped up its regular season and will play in next Tuesday’s Central Maryland Conference Championship game against an opponent to be determined.
Brunswick 3, Williamsport 2
The Railroaders broke a scoreless tie with a three-run fifth inning to claim victory.
Jon Dysinger had a two-run single in the frame to give Brunswick an edge. Oliver Ellison and Connor Mullaney each had two hits, with the latter stroking a double.
Colin Pearre went 5 2-3 innings, striking out eight to earn the win. Tyler Lowery had two hits at the plate and recorded a save, tossing the final 1 1-3 innings with three strikeouts.
TJ 4, Tuscarora 2
Logan Keepers tossed five innings of five-hit, one-run ball and racked up two hits at the plate as the Patriots won. Keepers also struck out three.
Luke Chappell had a triple and a double for TJ. Ben Pearch earned the save, throwing two perfect innings and striking out two.
Cam Vachon hit a double and had an RBI for Tuscarora. Parker Kopp and Nate Neubauer each had a hit and scored a run.
Urbana 10, Frederick 0, 5 innings
Gavin Allanach tossed three one-hit innings to get the win for the Hawks as they defeated the Cadets by mercy rule. He struck out six. Connor Roussel threw two hitless innings, fanning three.
Logan Janney drove in two runs for Urbana. Luke Rivera knocked two hits, including a double. Layton Wenk tripled.
SOFTBALL
Tuscarora 1, Thomas Johnson 0
Avery Neuman tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out 15 as the Titans knocked off the Patriots.
Neuman, a sophomore, recorded her 300th career strikeout in the second inning. She also helped herself at the plate with a hit.
The game’s lone run came as Tuscarora’s Alyssa Husband led off the top of the sixth with a solo shot to right-center field.
Regan Wolfe robbed a homer in the bottom of the fourth to preserve the shutout.
Urbana 14, Frederick 3, 5 innings
The Hawks pounded 13 hits as they routed the Cadets, led by Delaney Reefe’s 3-for-4 day. She hit a home run and two doubles, scoring three runs and driving in six.
Lo McAnaw also went 3-for-4 for Urbana, knocking two doubles and bringing home a run. Charlotte Wilson had two hits and two RBIs, while Samantha Miles doubled and drove in two runs.
Kaelynn Burge, Carleigh Magers and Delainey Quartucci each drove in a run. Kaitlyn Crotty doubled.
Reefe got the win in the circle, striking out two in one inning of work. Quartucci struck out three in four innings.
Lauren Fulmer, Ava Sholter and Katie DeGirolamo each had a hit for Frederick High.
Linganore 11, South Hagerstown 1, 5 innings
Camryn MacKay tossed a one-hitter as the Lancers won by mercy rule. She struck out five and surrendered an unearned run in the third inning.
At the plate, MacKay had two hits and drove in a run. Gracie Wilson and Emily Ausherman also had two hits, including a double each, for Linganore.
Ausherman, Leo Cline and Bradyn MacKay all drove in two runs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oakdale 13, Middletown 6
Shaun Wright sparked the Bears to victory with an eight-point night (four goals, four assists).
Asher Payne had five goals to lead Oakdale. Joe Hathaway scored twice, while Noah Witt and Kyle Roddy each added a tally. Avery Linthicum made 12 saves.
Ryan McLister had a hat trick for the Knights. Myles Sontz added two goals, while Griffin Sheridan also scored. Gavin Vierling made 12 saves.
St. John’s Catholic Prep 14, Key 5
Joe Novak piled up 10 points (three goals, seven assists) as the Vikings cruised to victory. Keller Neuman had four goals, while Nick Gamarra had a hat trick plus an assist.
Drake McGrath, Alex Piraino, Quinn Fletcher and Gavin Prunty also scored for SJCP. Landon Kunkle made nine saves.
Hereford 10, Urbana 6
Elijah Jean-Jacques had a goal and two assists as the Hawks lost to the powerful Bulls.
Five other Urbana players scored a goal: TJ Harne, Hunter Bryant, Gavin McKay, Dylan Lange and Jayden Sharper. Brady Roberton added an assist. Goalie Carter Berg had eight saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Middletown 5, Smithsburg 0
Singles: Middletown won 1st and 2nd singles by forfeit. Doubles: Gia. Rossi/Gio. Rossi def. Gray/Thornsburg, 6-0, 6-0; Middletown won 2nd and 3rd doubles by forfeit.
Linganore 3, South Hagerstown 2
Singles: Smarick (L) def. Sokol, 6-2, 6-3; McCarty (SH) def. Weigand, 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Demers/Runfola (SH) def. Vlha/Morris, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Conrad/Lehman, 4-6, 6-0, 10-6; Winkler/Boateng (L) def. Touhey/Venable, 6-2, 7-5.
Oakdale 4, North Hagerstown 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Hine, 6-0, 6-0; Parker (O) def. Alsip, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Wernau/Rengen (O) def. Jones/Watts, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8); Gadon/Naverette (NH) def. Rotterging/Bhetalham, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Day/Wyatt (O) def. Akamine/Mir, 6-3, 6-3.
Brunswick 4, Williamsport 1
Singles: Kennedy (B) def. Bauer, 6-3, 6-2; Miller (W) def. Phang, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Ahern/Bobofchak (B) def. Lane/Spielman, 6-1, 6-4; Joseph/Boyer (B) def. Hudson/Sottile, 6-2, 6-0; Wisniewski/Fraley (B) def. Mullenax/Alvarez, 6-3, 6-1.
Girls
Urbana 5, Frederick 0
Singles: Tambat def. Phillips, 6-0, 6-0; Khawaja def. Razanakoto, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Kim/Flynn def. Pau/Ullman, 6-0, 6-0; Broder/Croghan def. Racheff/Sharma, 6-0, 6-0; Damoulakis/Sierra def. Cheek/Estero, 6-2, 6-0.
South Hagerstown 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Dhanireddy (L) def. Murphy, 6-4, 7-5; Kadjemse (SH) def. Blundin, 2-6, 7-5, 10-8. Doubles: Frushour/Troxell (SH) def. Worley/Ham, 6-0, 6-2; Rasco/Mills (SH) def. Benco/McCoy, 6-1, 6-0; Amaya/Higdon (SH) def. Portillo/Contreras, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-6 (10-6).
North Hagerstown 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Burkhard (O) def. Finn, 6-0, 6-2; Weaver (NH) def. Olson, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Knight/Smith (NH) def. Miller/Coblish, 6-1, 6-1; Galvan/Gasaway (NH) def. Candland/Elizalde, 6-1, 6-4; Hartman/McAfee (NH) def. Duggal/Dubnansky, 6-3, 6-3.
Williamsport 3, Brunswick 2
Singles: Toms (W) def. Powell, 6-1, 6-0; Warren (W) def. Mourlas, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Razunguzwa/Yongbi (B) def. Levasseur/Reed, 6-4, 6-0; Caruso/Murphy (B) def. Emerling/Walsh, 6-1, 6-0; McArthur/Myers (W) def. Nagy/Shawver, 6-2, 6-0.
Middletown 3, Smithsburg 0
Singles: 1st singles rained out; Kaminski def. O’Brien, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Fox/Butler def. Linetty/Eichelberger, 6-0, 6-0; Ratliff/Yeatman def. Parker/Baou, 6-0, 6-1; 3rd doubles rained out.
Walkersville 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Lieu def. Andrew, 6-0, 6-1; Miller def. Glass, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Silver/Cook def. Troxell/Perhach, 7-5, 6-2; Hillman/Winterle def. Parson/Williams, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0; Garst/Miller def. Holden/Mucker, 6-2, 6-3.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood's Jocelyn Pfleiger broke the team's single-season hits record by blasting a home run in game one of a doubleheader sweep of Elizabethtown as the Blazers wrapped up their regular season. Pfleiger finishes with 51 hits and extended her single-season home runs record to 12.
Hood took game one 6-2 and game two 14-0.
